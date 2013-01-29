Three NGOs Select WeejeeLearning as E-learning Vendor

WeejeeLearning, a global provider of custom e-learning solutions, has been selected by three NGOs to provide creative training solutions to worldwide staffs and constituencies.

WeejeeLearning, a global provider of custom e-learning solutions, has been selected by three NGOs to provide creative training solutions to worldwide staffs and constituencies. In each case, the organizations selected Weejee based on innovative and fun learning that could be accessed across varying levels of technology and that could be easily globalized and translated into different languages.

“We were able to provide some clarity around today's myriad options for e-learning,” says Ian Huckabee, CEO of WeejeeLearning. Given the rapid pace at which communications technologies are evolving, these organizations found themselves “stretched between both old and new technologies,” he continues. “We took the approach of educating and inspiring them so they could better evaluate the difference between great e-learning solutions and mediocre ones. And then we helped create a road map for e-learning that would work across the organization.”

“We've had success with our non-profit and NGO clients because we share a passion for what they do,” says Tracy Bissette, Weejee's Chief Learning Architect and co-founder. “It's really gratifying to be able to work with them and carry out the learning development details so they can focus on their mission.”

New NGO Client Case Summaries

Global environmental organization

With offices and employees in more than 30 countries and projects in many more, this environmental organization builds partnerships that help societies care for nature and contribute to the well being of humankind. Its learning challenges include aligning employees worldwide on the organization's vision, mission and values, and educating them on the organization's history, procedures and strategy.

WeejeeLearning creates employee orientation training that speaks to the organization's mission. The training incorporates fun and engaging knowledge checks, infographics, videos, maps and resources, narration, and stunning graphics. A travel theme allows user to create a passport to success. The solution is HTML-based and works on desktops and mobile devices, allowing the organization to reach more employees.

International humanitarian agency

This humanitarian agency provides assistance to over 130 million people in over 90 countries and territories. Assistance includes emergency relief and helping people in developing regions break the cycle of poverty. Its learning challenges include reaching specific constituencies with localized and easy-to-understand training.

WeejeeLearning works with existing face-to-face learning and converts it to interactive, engaging online learning. The training incorporates photographic imagery with custom illustrations, and includes professional narration with African voice talent. Practice activities are created to allow field agents to apply their skills. The training is developed in English and French.

Public health and development organization

This public health organization has a staff of 2,500, and it conducts research and implements programs in fifty-five countries. It is dedicated to improving lives by advancing integrated, locally driven solutions. Its learning challenges include quick and effective onboarding of new employees.

WeejeeLearning works with this organization's team to provide instructional design, development, video editing, and narration for new employee onboarding training. The training is designed to be updated easily by the organization.

WeejeeLearning, LLC is a custom learning design and development company providing enterprise-wide e-learning solutions to corporations, NGOs and non-profits. WeejeeLearning specializes in highly interactive e-learning, instructional design, mobile learning, and strategies for social learning and community building.

