Super Bowl Party Must-Haves and Tailgating Essentials from Taigan.com

Find the best tailgating accessories and game day fashion finds for this year's Super Bowl

Online specialty shopping site, Taigan.com, today introduces the most unique fashion, entertaining and gift ideas for this year's Super Bowl celebrations. Whether shoppers are pulling for the San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, the lifestyle e-commerce site has everything from color-themed fashion to men's accessories to delicious, ready-to-serve fare every fan will love. Featuring men's, women's and children's fashion and accessories, jewelry, home décor, gourmet food and more, Taigan is a one-stop online shopping destination for fans of the game and the party.

“Taigan is a must-see for anyone who loves spectacular, hard-to-find items,” said Taigan CEO Elizabeth Nichols. “We always love seeing what our shoppers buy to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday. We're seeing lots of colorful fashion, delicious ready-to-serve food and some fun serving pieces that are going to look great on the table or at the tailgate.”

Not only will these items be great touches to any Super Bowl event, but all items are perfect gifts for that loved one who is an avid sports lover or fan. Below is a short list of all the most popular items on Taigan gearing up for the big day.

Super Bowl Must-Haves on Taigan

-Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49er men's cufflinks from Peter Elliot

-Red Jeffrey Campbell suede flats from Haven for the 49ers

-Purple earrings from House of Lavande for the Ravens

-Soapstone Grilling accessories from SPARQ

-The nation's best bloody mary mix by Charleston Bloody Mary Mix

-Beef tenderloins from Perini Ranch Steakhouse

-Super Bowl Special from Callie's Biscuits

Taigan shoppers will find all their Super Bowl needs in fashion, accessories, home décor, gourmet food, sporting life and more as presented by highly talented designers and artisans worldwide. Follow Taigan on Pinterest and Facebook as well for continuous inspiration leading up to the big game this Sunday, February 3.

ABOUT TAIGAN

Founded in 2009, Taigan is the world's premier curated online marketplace featuring a highly selective collection of fashion, accessories, home décor, gourmet food, sporting life and more. Accepting less than 3% of the 5000+ merchants who have inquired to be presented on the online shopping site, Taigan handpicks items from boutiques, designers and artisans from across the country and presents them to their discerning global shopping audience. Taigan connects the creators, the passionate collectors, and the knowledge brokers who celebrate all things well crafted, well presented and well done. It is the online destination for exquisite, hard to find items, presented by the talented purveyors that are hand-selected by Taigan.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebtaigan-ecommerce/superbowl-tailgating/prweb10370713.htm