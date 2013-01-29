Christian Reality TV Series Following Women Through Post-Abortion Recovery Gaining Significant Momentum

SURRENDER THE SECRET getting national attention from major media outlets, with thousands of early adopters tuning in.

KnockTV, LLC announced today that the new groundbreaking Christian reality TV series, SURRENDER THE SECRET, is gaining significant attention from the media and thousands of viewers around the globe.

The first episode of the first-of-a-kind Christian reality series was released January 22. In only a week, the Internet-based reality series has reached thousands of viewers in over 20 countries. On the very first day of the show's release, KnockTV reached over 100,000 people on Facebook, a significant milestone for the startup network.

The 2nd episode of the ten episode series released today on KnockTV.com. Many who have seen advanced screenings of Episode 2 are identifying it as one of the most emotional shows they've ever seen. Episode 2 is one of the more difficult sessions on the women's journey. They share their abortion secrets and the painful circumstances that surrounded their decisions.

SURRENDER THE SECRET is a 10-episode, Christian reality TV series following five women who tell their stories about having abortions in their past, and take a healing journey together. Their journey is through a bible study written specifically for post-abortion healing called Surrendering the Secret (by Pat Layton, LifeWay Press, 2008). As they share their experiences, the women form a tight bond, learn about God's love and forgiveness and find redemption from the bondage of their past decisions. The show can be found on the Internet at http://www.KnockTV.com/SurrenderTheSecret.

“While we have felt all along that the show could touch a nerve in our society, we had no idea of the level of support this series would get from major national and international Christian and pro-life organizations, and from major news outlets. The responses we are receiving from viewers are extremely positive, with tremendous praise and encouragement that this is the right approach at the right time to show women there is hope and healing available to them following an abortion in their past,” Geoffrey Rogers, President & CEO of KnockTV.

About KnockTV:

KnockTV is established to redefine what Christian television means in America. This is being done through the distribution of an entirely new breed of Christian television programming. KnockTV is breaking the mold in the industry by distributing high quality, mass appeal programming for Christians throughout the country. Programming on KnockTV is currently distributed via the Internet to computers, mobile and handheld devices across the globe. KnockTV is targeting alternative distribution technologies and cablecasting in the near future. Visit KnockTV online at http://www.KnockTV.com. You can also follow KnockTV on Facebook at Facebook.com/KnockTV, Twitter at Twitter.com/KnockTV and YouTube at YouTube.com/KnockTelevision.

