igottadrive.com Releases New Comprehensive Website and Online Drivers Safety Course

In order to make an impact on the 196 million drivers in the US igottadrive.com has released a new site and driver safety course designed to meet the demands of today's drivers.

igottadrive.com has progressed from a small startup with a single offering of online drivers education in the state of California to a major driving school and currently offers online drivers safety classes to all 50 states. With the US driver crash rate at 211 million, exceeding the total number of drivers in the US, the company has targeted this issue by releasing a new site and new driving lessons online.

The new website gives customers the option to select their home state and chose from the available courses for that state. The site also provides a number of key assets for new and existing drivers, the necessary driver resources for that state, the outlines of the permit and licensing processes, links to the licensing department's site and the state's drivers manual online. The igottadrive.com video library has over 100,000 views on topics like “How to Pass Your Driving Exam”, “Safe Winter Driving”, and the ever-popular “How to Parallel Park”. The Parent and Student pages combine FAQ and driving requirements for all 50 states, and the Driving Blog is packed with helpful articles from “How Legalized Marijuana Is Impacting Driving” to “The Future State of Driving On Smart Roads”.

“Knowing that our online courses truly make a difference in driver safety is what motivates us to constantly improve and build upon our offerings.” said Jason Kaber, Principal and CMO of igottadrive.com. “It doesn't hurt that our courses are by far the most engaging on the market either.”

The new drivers education course about safety is based on the same platform as their other courses. It is designed to deliver all the basics of how to drive a car and be safe behind the wheel with dynamic graphics, videos and professionally designed engagement activities. The course is tablet friendly and allows for easy access with most smart phones, leaving no excuses for you not to use it.

The most common customer for a driving school online are teens who are required to complete the coursework before they can take their drivers permit exam, but igottadrive.com believes that all drivers can benefit from added safety education. The course is also effective for the parents of teens who want to become an active participant in their teen's education behind the wheel. The safety course is often used as a supplemental class in states that do not require it, such as Alaska and Kentucky. New citizens to the US can also benefit from the chance to learn US rules of the road in an online format that is engaging and easily understandable.

igottadrive.com was founded by The Driver Training Group, an industry leader in traditional integrated driving school programs. Headquarters located in Redmond, Washington with offices in San Francisco and Petaluma, California. Staff consists of driving instructor trainers, driving instructors, educational and training program development staff, and computer program developers. http://www.igottadrive.com phone: 877 336 6872.

