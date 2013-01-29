Promotions.com Launches Like2Win™

New Facebook Sweepstakes Engine Helps Companies Build their Fanbase

Promotions.com, a leading provider of digital consumer activation technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of their Like2Win™ Facebook Engine. This application has been developed to provide a rapid-deploy, efficient option for brands looking to generate Facebook fan interest, increase their page 'likes', obtain deeper data from their fanbase and seamlessly award prizes.

Like2Win offers you a fast, easy and efficient way to use the proven power of sweepstakes to build your Facebook fan base. Consumers simply ‘like' your Facebook brand page to unlock a short entry form. Once registered, they are entered to win a prize of your choice. Like2Win is easy to use, letting you focus on building your social strategy while we help motivate more people to like your brand.

“We've made using Like2Win simple, so you can focus on marketing and messaging to your growing fanbase” notes Gregg Alwine, CEO of Promotions.com. Promotions.com's veteran staff provides select administrative services, including official rules, random drawings and real-time reporting. Additional services like creative development, prize sourcing and prize fulfillment are also available.

For more information, or to launch your own promotion campaign using Like2Win, please contact us at sales(at)promotions(dot)com or 212-764-7674.

About Promotions.com

Promotions.com, a Marshall Junction Partners company, is a leading provider in sweepstakes, contests, instant-win games and other consumer-activation tactics. With offices in New York and Chicago, the interactive marketing and consumer promotion technology firm abides by a “Smarter Promotions” philosophy. Promotions.com's sweepstakes, contests and instant-win game platforms have delivered more than 1.5 billion consumer promotion entries, and have distributed over $2 billion in cash and prizes to consumers throughout 150 countries. The company delivers up-to-date information on its latest activities as well as industry trends through its social media channels. For more information, please visit http://www.promotions.com or follow on Twitter at @Promotions_com.

About Marshall Junction Partners

With its headquarters in New York City, Marshall Junction Partners LLC is a private equity firm and venture incubator, specializing in building and supporting businesses that solve critical marketplace needs. The firm seeks to develop businesses to a point where they are suitable for acquisition by leading corporations within their industries. Marshall Junction Partners is led by Managing Partners Gregg Alwine and David Barnett, and can be followed on Twitter at @MJPLLC. For more information, please visit http://www.marshalljunction.com.

