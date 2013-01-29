Dr. Dave E. David: Botox Can Improve Self-Esteem

Highly regarded cosmetic physician Dr. Dave E. David asserts that Botox and other cosmetic procedures serve to improve self-confidence.

Cosmetic surgery and other procedures have been met with mixed reactions by the American public. From the individuals who proudly flaunt their liposuction to those who stand in the corner of aging naturally, Americans have a wide range of opinions regarding where cosmetic procedures fit into their lives. As these procedures become increasingly common, though, individuals are becoming more and more vocal about the work they have had done—and how it has changed their lives. Dr. Dave E. David, a highly regarded cosmetic physician who provides his patients with both invasive and non-invasive procedures, knows that Botox, one of the most popular forms of cosmetic improvement, has the potential to increase self-esteem and create a higher degree of confidence in both men and women.

His opinion regarding the power of Botox with regard to one's self-image is supported by the story of Jordana Green, who shared her experience with Botox through CBS. In recounting her experience, Green provides a vivid image of the procedure and how it affected her: “Dana Orr (RN, Mesna Plastic Surgery) is a magical sorceress (Aesthetic Nurse Specialist) who's [sic] wand (needle) granted me five (or six) fewer years of wrinkles. I sat in her chair, sweated more than I do in hot yoga, but the results were the same (as yoga). When I left I was firmer and more peaceful.”

Green highlights the fact that her experience with Botox created a positive impact on her life. She asserts that “Life can be rough sometimes, but whatever we find (that's legal) that offers happiness, even temporarily, is a good thing and worth sharing.”

Dr. David asserts that Green's experience mirrors that of many of his patients. While numerous individuals are, at first, wary of having a procedure done, they find that cosmetic surgery and other treatments actually improve their lives.

“This is a real ‘tell it like it is' piece by Jordana,” comments Dr. Dave E. David. “Her initial fears and concerns are those shared by so many people before they really do the research regarding these great procedures—and before they experience them. Just like Jordana, when patients undergo one of these quick office visits, they are almost always pleasantly surprised by how easy these procedures are. When performed by a skilled and talented practitioner, the patients are usually very happy with the results.”

ABOUT:

