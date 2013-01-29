NEXCOM's Mini-ITX to ATX Industrial Motherboards Delivers in Various Forms

NEXCOM releases a full series of industrial motherboards that empower industrial computer applications. Based on the 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors, the new additions to NEXCOM's industrial motherboards include the Mini-ITX NEX 609, Micro-ATX NEX 883 and Standard ATX NEX 980.

Mini-ITX NEX 609

The Mini-ITX NEX 609 features the socket-type 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors and paired with the mobile Intel® HM76 Express Chipset. The NEX 609 processes surging volumes of data and multimedia content generated from industrial automation and medical imaging. Supporting a wide selection of display outputs and the latest USB 3.0 and PCIe 3.0 as well as PCI interfaces, the NEX 609 presents adequate flexibility and expandability. In addition, the one onboard Mini PCIe is designed to meet storage and wireless communication needs, whiling enhancing vibration resistance and the reliability of the NEX 609. As an industrial motherboard, it automatically adapts to 12/24 VDC power supply.

Micro-ATX NEX 883

The Micro-ATX NEX 883 supports socket LGA1155 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors paired with the Intel® Q77 Express Chipset. To provide higher levels of expandability, this industrial motherboard offers a blend of mainly PCIe 3.0, legacy PCI as well as HDMI/ DP/ DVI-I interface for dual displays. Its compact size makes it ideal for wall-mount enclosures, control cabinets, gateway controller and modular control console.

Standard ATX NEX 980

The Standard ATX NEX 980 features socket LGA1155 3rd generation Intel® Core™ processors paired with the Intel® Q77 Express Chipset. The NEX 980 supports PCIe and PCI expansions, Ethernet connection, peripheral interfaces of USB 3.0 and SATA 3.0 and displays outputs including HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA. Combing numerous functionalities on its standard ATX form factor, the NEX 980 is apt for rackmount systems used in industrial automation and telecommunication applications.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM International Co Ltd. is an Associate Member of the Intel® Intelligent Systems Alliance. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is committed to being your trustworthy partner in building the digital infrastructure. NEXCOM offers innovative and versatile industrial computing solutions and security surveillance applications built around industry leading technology, localized customer support and worldwide logistic services.

