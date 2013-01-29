Strategic Alliance Formed Between Focused Power Resources and FocusPoint International

Two leading consulting firms enter into a strategic alliance to capitalize on intersecting business synergies, shared clients and future opportunities within the energy sector.

Focused Power Resources, Inc., a privately held energy development company that specializes in renewable and non-renewable energy projects, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with FocusPoint International, Inc. (FocusPoint), a global security firm to capitalize on intersecting business synergies, shared clients and future opportunities. Under the terms of the agreement, FocusPoint will integrate its due diligence and risk assessment prowess into the feasibility consulting services offered by Focused Power Resources. FocusPoint will provide security master planning, business resilience consulting and associated security services in support of Focused Power Resources' renewable and non-renewable energy projects.

“The partnership with FocusPoint has been well received by our clients”, said Dana Markle, Managing Principal at Focused Power Resources. “The ability to leverage FocusPoint throughout the lifecycle of an energy project greatly enhances our value proposition”, added Markle. Focused Power Resources excels in the identification, evaluation and management of complex power generation projects. The company is often engaged to locate and procure “hard to find” specialized equipment for energy projects.

“We look forward to building a long-term collaboration with Focus Power Resources, a leader in the specialized field of energy consulting services”, said Craig Colburn, Chief Operating Officer at FocusPoint International. “This partnership underscores FocusPoint's commitment to the energy sector and provides additional exposure to the power generation space”, added Colburn.

FocusPoint, a member of the energy security council, works closely with some of the world's largest oil & gas companies to address both strategic and tactical security concerns. With offices spanning five continents, the reach of this strategic business alliance is truly global.

ABOUT FOCUSED POWER RESOURCES

Focused Power Resources is an independent technology, brand and “manufacturer neutral” corporation based in Southern California. The company specializes in power generation, energy procurement, equipment provisioning and ancillary services. Focused Power Resources has a unique ability to source critical materials needed for energy projects, regardless of locale. The company is well positioned to conduct feasibility studies of energy opportunities in both frontier and mature markets. Focused Power Resources highly experienced internal team, with decades of industry-specific knowledge, combined with proven vendors, affiliates and key channel partners, makes us the ideal partner to assist companies in realizing their goals and objectives. To learn more about Focused Power Resources, visit http://www.focusedpowerresources.com/

ABOUT FOCUSPOINT INTERNATIONAL

FocusPoint International is a bespoke advisory and risk management company providing an integrated suite of security, consulting and investigation services to Fortune and FTSE 100 companies, governmental agencies, non-profit organizations and high net-worth individuals. FocusPoint is headquartered in San Diego, CA and maintains a presence in key business centers around the world. FocusPoint partners with its clients to help them address the growing risks and worlds events often encountered when operating in the global marketplace. FocusPoint enables the execution of business strategy across the enterprise by properly deploying people, process and technology to protect personnel, business operations and critical assets. For more information, visit http://www.focuspointintl.com



