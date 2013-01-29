Synergy Design & Construction Receives Industry Award for Arlington Restaurant-Bar Remodel

Reston-based design-build firm Synergy D&C takes the 2012 Grand award for Commercial Interior from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry's Metro DC chapter

On January 12th, Synergy Design & Construction joined over 200 local remodeling professionals at the Dulles Hilton for the NARI Metro DC chapter's Contractor of the Year (CotY) awards ceremony. Held every year in January, the gala event honors member with Finalist, Merit, and Grand awards in over 30 categories. The 3rd-largest NARI chapter in the US, NARI Metro DC has traditionally received the largest volume of CotY project entries of any chapter. Award categories range from “Creative Solutions Under $15,000” to “Custom Home Over $1,000,000,” with many awards for kitchens, baths, green and commercial design in between.

This year, Synergy D&C, a design-build firm located in Reston, is honored to receive the Grand award for Commercial Interior for the Chasin' Tails crawfish restaurant, a new Arlington hotspot whose completely remodeled space opened in April 2012.

From the day the Chasin' Tails owners approached Synergy, Mina Fies, founder and CEO, and her team worked tirelessly to transform the retail space at 2200 N. Westmoreland Street into a unique and eye-catching space worthy of its uber-visible corner location. The restaurant serves iconic Cajun recipes and crawfish imported from Louisiana, so the team developed an “urban bayou” design scheme, mixing wood accents with a bold color palette and flashy New Orleans artwork for a fun and upbeat feel.

After the design process was complete, Synergy moved right into construction as the general contractor responsible for the entire build-out. “We couldn't be more excited about our award for Chasin' Tails,” says Fies. “The new interior is absolutely jaw-dropping. It was a fun project, we had wonderful clients, and it's been amazing to see the transformation of the space from the outdated café that it was to this hip restaurant.”

The 2012 Grand award for Commercial Interior will be the third CotY award in Synergy D&C's portfolio, joining a Merit award for “Residential Kitchen $50,000 to $100,000” in 2011, and a Grand Team award for “Residential Interior $250,000 and Under” for a finished basement in 2010.

About Synergy Design & Construction, Inc.:

Synergy D&C is an award-winning woman-owned, Class A General Contractor serving Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Their mission is to be the most trusted renovation and design firm in the industry. Synergy D&C launched at the height of the recession, and has already garnered recognition through several Master Design and Contractor of the Year awards and has been featured on HGTV's “Bang for your Buck.”

About NARI Metro DC:

The Metro DC Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is comprised of almost 300 remodeling companies. Membership in this organization ensures that member companies adhere to a strict code of ethics and professionalism. Membership is comprised of full-service contractors, design-build firms, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, subcontractors, and other professionals who work in the remodeling industry.

