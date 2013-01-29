Mineral Tiles Announces Latest Addition to Product Line: White Tiles Collection

Online tile supplier Mineral Tiles now offers a new collection of White Tiles for contemporary floor and wall applications on its website.

With fashion and contemporary interior design trends showing a strong emphasis on the color white, Mineral Tiles, a leading provider of tile products and tile design services on the Internet, has taken it upon themselves to act on the growing demand for white interior design pieces. The company announced the latest addition to their continually growing line of tile products, the White Tile Collection, a range of tiles designed for contemporary white floor tile and white mosaic tile projects among others.

Aside from considering design trends favoring the color white, Mineral Tiles also took note of internal figures prior to the conceptualization of their new collection. After receiving calls for samples and orders of white glass tile, which customers used as the backdrop to their home décor, the company thought it prudent to create a separate line of tiles completely revolving around this interior design trend.

The increased demand for white tile styles is particularly evident in the popularity of Mineral Tiles' Supreme Milk Glass Tile range, a line of a glass tiles designed to represent the elegance and beauty of the world's whitest natural stone, Thassos marble from Greece. Similar to the prized Greek marble quarried since ancient times, the Supreme Milk Glass Tiles are notable for their strength and durability as they are made from crystallized glass melted onto a porcelain body, allowing for quick installations and cuts. However, unlike its natural stone counterpart, Supreme Milk Glass tiles do not require polishing or sealing during installation, making the process quick and easy.

Given the flexibility of white tiles, Mineral Tiles representatives believe it comes as no surprise why the color is catching on with homeowners and interior designers, as people's tastes are evolving from traditional, to a more contemporary feel. Mineral Tiles' White Tile Collection is ideal for a number of applications, from being used on the floor, white subway tile backplashes for kitchens and bathrooms, to feature walls and fireplace surrounds. The company recognizes how it is this flexibility that endears white tiles to interior designers and customers, who see the color as capable of being matched with any color scheme in the home. White also creates a fresh and clean look, bring out a room's best design features.

Mineral Tiles' White Tile Collection consists of glass and white porcelain tiles for wall, floor, interior and exterior applications, with the tiles coming] in big formats of 24"x24, 12"x24, 32"x32 rectified, allowing for installation with minimum grout joints, subway white glass tile, backsplash glass tiles, recycled glass tiles and split-face Thasos marble tiles.

About Mineral Tiles

Founded in 2006, Mineral Tiles has established a niche for itself, being one of the few companies of its kind in the country that operate exclusively online. While most tile manufacturers and suppliers use the traditional model of operating inside a physical showroom and having a full staff of employees to help customers, Mineral Tiles does their business online through their website.

The company's website makes it easy for the company to reach out to customers from all over the country, who can simply browse through the company's entire collection of tile products, with customers clicking on the shop button to confirm their purchases.

By dispensing with the standard store and showroom, Mineral Tiles is able to provide lower prices for high-quality tile products by saving on expenditures such as rent, employees' salaries and utilities. Despite lower prices for its products, Mineral Tiles points out that it does not compromise on the quality of their work.

To put to rest any concerns about customer service, Mineral Tiles offers round-the-clock phone and email support for customers, ensuring that customers are able to talk with a company representative despite the absence of a physical store.

Mineral Tiles also shows its commitment to customer service by offering a Sample Program to customers looking to know how their desired tile product looks and feels, allowing them to make an informed decision before the final purchase. Moreover, the company offers tile design services for virtually any project, whether it's a white bathroom tile project, or kitchen backsplash makeover, giving customers the opportunity to bring out the true potential of their desired tiles.

