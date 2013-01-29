CEDAR Exhibiting at 17th Annual AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference

CEDAR Document Technologies, the leading provider of hosted multichannel customer communications and account self-servicing solutions, announces that the company will be attending the 17th Annual AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Exposition.

CEDAR invites conference attendees to stop by booth #207 and schedule time with our Auto Finance experts while attending the show. Practice managers will be available to discuss how CEDAR's communications management platform helps you better manage your customer relationships while keeping pace with today's increasingly complex regulatory environment.

This year's conference will be held at the Peabody Hotel in Orlando, February 6 - 8.

For more information on CEDAR Document Technologies or to schedule a meeting at the conference, send an email to jstancil(at)cedardoc(dot)com or visit our website.

About CEDAR:

CEDAR Document Technologies is the leading provider of hosted multichannel customer communications and account self-servicing capabilities. CEDAR works with auto lenders to improve and accelerate their end-to-end processes for all high value customer communications. CEDAR's customer communications management platform lives between your core and your customer, aggregating and transforming customer account information into impactful, personalized customer touches such as monthly statements, interest rate adjustment notices, secure payment applications and loan modifications.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcedardocumenttechnologies/afsa/prweb10370494.htm