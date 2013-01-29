Push to Walk Raises Awareness by Hosting Casino Night/Poker Tournament

Push to Walk, a non-profit specialized exercise gym that empowers people with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and other neurological conditions to realize their individual potential will host their 4th Annual Casino Night featuring a Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament on Saturday, March 16th, 2013 at the Route 23 Auto Mall in Butler, New Jersey.

The entry fee is $150 for poker players and $100 for spectators (entry fee will increase to $175 after March 8, 2013 so register early). Both entry fees include a buffet dinner, wine and beer. Players who register online at http://www.pushtowalknj.org will receive a 1,000 chip bonus. Doors open at 6:30PM, and the first card will be dealt at 8:00PM.

The top ten players who make it to the final table will be presented with gift bags and valuable prizes, and the overall winner will receive a Grand Prize of $5,000 in prepaid Visa gift cards. “Last year's event was a great success, raising $12,000 for our program,” said Cynthia Templeton, President of Push to Walk. “We hope you'll join us for a fun evening of poker and the chance to win great prizes, all while supporting a great cause. We look forward to a successful event that will help more of our clients regain independence.” There will also be a 50/50 raffle and blackjack for players and spectators to enjoy.

Push to Walk is only able to cover about 65% of its operating costs through client fees, and relies on events and donations to help make up the difference. “Our clients come to us because they see an improvement in their quality of life. We choose not to increase our client fees and instead make up the difference by hosting fund raising events. We don't want higher fees to stand in the way of them achieving their goals,” explains Templeton.

Push to Walk uses exercise trainers certified in methods known to help people regain strength, function and independence and provide one-on-one workouts to their clients. This program is unique to the area and is the only one in New York/New Jersey.

Sponsorship and donation opportunities are available on the Push to Walk website: http://www.pushtowalknj.org. For more information, please contact Stephanie Lajam at (862) 200-5848 or slajam(at)pushtowalknj(dot)org. Photos available upon request.

About Push to Walk

Founded in 2007, Push to Walk is the only non-profit specialized exercise gym in the New York-New Jersey area that empowers people with spinal cord injuries to realize their individual potential. Push to Walk's rigorous one-on-one workout approach challenges clients to reach their personal goals and achieve maximum independence, leading to greater success and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives. A 501(C) 3 non-profit, Push to Walk is located in Riverdale, New Jersey. Visit http://www.pushtowalknj.org to learn more.

