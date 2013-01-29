Mspark Introduces New Digital Product "SocialSpark"

Mspark today introduced "SocialSpark," its newest digital services product geared toward helping customers develop, manage and optimize their social media efforts on Facebook, Twitter and Foursquare.

Mspark (formerly MailSouth), the largest, privately held, results-oriented marketing services provider of shared mail in the United States, today introduced “SocialSpark,” its newest digital services product geared toward helping customers develop, manage and optimize their social media efforts on Facebook, Twitter and Foursquare.

“We are very excited about the enormous potential of SocialSpark,” said Charlie Vecchio, vice president of digital media at Mspark. “When subscribing to this product, our customers should consequently experience the ultimate goal in any successful business -- growth, since SocialSpark provides the specific actions and services needed in the often overwhelming social media space.”

Mr. Vecchio added, “Also, with a choice of three tiered-level service packages, there's a SocialSpark package for every business owner. We look forward to sharing with both current and potential customers the many ways in which they will benefit from the power of effective social media management through SocialSpark.”

In order to facilitate best-in-class social media services to SocialSpark customers, Mspark has chosen to partner with Spectrum Interactive Media, a dynamic digital marketing firm whose clients have included T.G.I. Friday's®, Extra Space Storage® and Triple Crown Casinos, among many others.

About Mspark

Mspark is a leader in providing marketing services, having partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The company specializes in delivering value to consumers in smaller markets, reaching more than 23 million U.S. households in 27 states and 500+ markets with the ability to reach 98% of the households in each of its markets. Mspark's portfolio of more than 3,000 clients ranges from some of the country's largest advertisers to small local merchants and includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit http://www.mspark.com.

About Spectrum Interactive Media

Spectrum Interactive Media is a digital marketing startup founded in 2008, offering results-driven social media management and keyword marketing solutions. Spectrum catapulted its business in 2010 with the launch of http://www.FanPilot.com, a unique social media management service tailored for small and medium-size businesses. FanPilot combines proven marketing techniques with best-in-class technology to deliver a cost-effective solution for managing, growing and tracking social media communities. Spectrum Interactive Media, LLC is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.SpectrumIM.com.

Contacts:

Charlie Vecchio

Vice President, Digital Media

Mspark

804.615.4030

cvecchio(at)mspark(dot)com

Nigel Milne

Founder

Spectrum Interactive Media, LLC

888.234.0118

nmilne(at)spectrumim(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370400.htm