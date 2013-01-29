Friendship Circle Announces the Launch of The Special Needs App Review

The Special Needs App Review will provide a directory of hundreds of special needs apps in such categories as communication, education, social skills, behavioral and more.

With hundreds of apps now available to help individuals with special needs it has become increasingly difficult to find and choose the right special needs app.

After hearing from so many people how difficult it was to find a good special needs app, Friendship Circle decided to create a directory of apps for individuals with special needs.

The Friendship Circle App Review will give users the ability to browse through hundreds of special needs apps in such categories as:

Communication

Social skills

Life skills

Behavior

Education

Scheduling

Games

The Special Needs App Review gives users the ability to search for an app by name, category or keyword. They can also filter apps based on price, category and platform.

Once users find their perfect app a simple click of the mouse directs them to the Apple iTunes store or Google Play store to complete their purchase. Those interested can get started by visiting http://www.friendshipcircle.org/apps

About Friendship Circle

Friendship Circle has been providing assistance and support for more than 3,000 families of children with special needs since 1994. Friendship Circle's programs takes place at the Ferber Kaufman Life Town building, a 28,000 square foot state of the art facility in West Bloomfield that serves as a therapy/activity center and social meeting place for its network of more than 1,000 volunteers, professional staff and supporters. For more information on Friendship Circle, please visit FriendshipCircle.org

