New Rockwell SoniCrafter Blades Lineup - Now Offered at MultiFitBlades.com

In response to Rockwell's recent introduction of the new Universal Fit™ System, which left many original SoniCrafter® owners with limited options for new blades, MultiFitBlades.com has developed a new line of blades and accessories that work directly with the original style Rockwell SoniCrafter and the original Worx SoniCrafter tools.

MultiBlades.com, a leading wholesaler of oscillating blades and accessories, is pleased to announce the introduction of their new line of original Rockwell® SoniCrafter® blades and accessories. These new Rockwell SoniCrafter blades were created in response to a dramatic change in the design of the arbor on the latest SoniCrafter models.

Rather than create an adapter that accepts other brands' blades and accessories, Rockwell has revamped the 2012 SoniCrafter tools with what they are calling their Universal Fit™ system. While this may be an advantage for those purchasing new Rockwell tools, the change leaves owners of later models with fewer options for fitting blades and accessories directly onto their oscillating tool.

MultiFitBlades.com has stepped up to help consumers out with their new Rockwell SoniCrafter blades and accessories, which fit right on to the older SoniCrafter models and also work with many other top oscillating tool brands.

New Rockwell Blades Available at MultiFitBlades.com

MultiFitBlades.com's new SoniCrafter lineup features dozens of blades and accessories for just about every job imaginable – sanding, cutting, scraping and more. As with their other products, the Sonicrafter blades are offered at extremely affordable prices while maintaining a superior level of quality.

For those looking to get the best price possible on the new Rockwell SoniCrafter blades and accessories, MultiFitBlades.com offers numerous kits that bundle together multiple blades for one low price.

Versatile New Blades Work for More Than Just the Rockwell SoniCrafter

Rockwell Sonicrafter Small Tile & Grout Project Kit

Rockwell Sonicrafter 10 Piece Handyman Base Essentials Kit

Rockwell Sonicrafter 9 Piece Universal BI-Metal Blade Trilogy

Rockwell Sonicrafter 32 Piece Small Project Sanding Kit

Rockwell Sonicrafter 106 Piece Sanding Essentials Kit

Though they were designed to meet the needs of SoniCrafter owners, these blades are also compatible with other brands of oscillating multi-tools, including:

AEG

Ridgid JobMax

Ryobi JobPlus

The Renovator

Challenge Xtreme

Draper

Task Force

To learn more about the new Rockwell SoniCrafter blades and accessories or any of MultifitBlades.com's many other oscillating tool blades, please visit: multifittoolblades.com

About MultifitBlades.com:

MultifitBlades.com is a direct source Super-Center wholesaler of cutters and other accessories for oscillating multifunction power tools. The company has helped revolutionize the oscillating tool accessory industry by providing extremely low cost, high quality replacement blades and accessories that are compatible with most leading tool manufacturers.

