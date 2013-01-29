Renowned Jeweler Pieter Andries Celebrates 20 Years Since His First North Texas Store Opening

Southlake Custom Jeweler, Pieter Andries Creators of Fine Jewelry, commemorated several milestones including 30 years in America, 20 years selling jewelry in North Texas, and his 65th birthday!

Pieter Andries, certified gemologist and founder of Pieter Andries, Creators of Fine Jewelry based in Southlake, celebrated 20 years selling custom jewelry in North Texas and other important milestones including 30 years in America, 12 years at the Southlake location, his 65th birthday, and 30 years of marriage in December 2012.

Born in the Belgian Congo, Andries faced numerous personal hardships along his path to becoming a jeweler and goldsmith. In 1982, he moved to Grapevine, TX with his wife, Marilyn, and they built a jewelry manufacturing company called HP Creations. Their fine jewelry was sold across the country in stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy's.

After 15 years in the wholesale business, Andries and his wife envisioned a new business that would manufacture fine jewelry to be sold directly to the public. Based on this new vision, Pieter Andries Creators of Fine Jewelry was founded. The first store opened in Westlake, Texas in 1992, where they created one-of-a-kind jewelry and maintained the highest standards in consumer education and service. In December 2000, Pieter Andries Creators of Fine Jewelry moved to a new showroom and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Southlake.

Over the years, Andries has followed his mission to create jewelry as perfect as humanly possible, mentor the future generation, and give back to the community. During the last year alone, Pieter Andries Creators of Fine Jewelry donated to 20 different local and international organizations, such as the DFW Humane Society, Make a Wish Foundation, King Boudewijn of Belgium Foundation, and more.

“What you have is not as important as what you can produce, give, and share with others,” says Andries.

To learn more about Pieter Andries Creators of Fine Jewelry, visit http://pieterandries.com

About Pieter Andries, Creators of Fine Jewelry

Whether it is a redesign or a dream about to become a reality, the creative design expertise that Pieter Andries has cultivated over 40 years, as a Master Goldsmith and American Gem Society Certified Gemologist, is reflected in each of his creations. Skilled professional craftsmen work under the direction of Pieter Andries utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and design technology to create a masterpiece of perfection and beauty – including diamond engagement rings, wedding bands and custom jewels. Offering the largest selection of rare, conflict-free diamonds in North Texas, Pieter Andries guarantees customer satisfaction of every piece of jewelry he creates. At Pieter Andries, it's all about YOU! For additional information, call (800) 233-3459 or go to http://www.pieterandries.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebPieter/Andries/prweb10370285.htm