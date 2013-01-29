Symmetry Receives Further Recognition from Inc. 5000 as Newly Announced 2012 Top Job-Creating Company

Inc. 5000 Selects Symmetry as One of 2012's Top Job-Creating Companies Nationwide

Symmetry Corporation, an SAP® certified hosting partner, value-added reseller and IT leader in technical managed services for SAP customers, is pleased to announce its continued 2012 recognition from Inc. 5000, as one of the top job-creating private companies in the nation.

Recently, Symmetry received the Inc. 5000 honor for #4121 standing on the fastest-growing private company list for the third-consecutive year. 2012 marks the first year the company has been awarded for its job-creating achievements. Symmetry additionally ranked as #46 out of the top 100 Wisconsin companies in 2012 with its 32 percent growth over the past three years and successful business methodology. The company is projected to grow another 30 percent by the end of this year, 2013.

“Symmetry has positioned itself to grow gracefully in a way that reciprocally benefits our new employees, current personnel and the company itself,” says Dan Wilhelms, President of Symmetry Corporation. “We can attribute much our recent development from continually adapting and meeting our clients' evolving demands, understanding the industry across all verticals, and hiring experts that are just as dedicated to customer service, as their technical specialty.”

About Symmetry Corporation

Symmetry Corporation, a certified SAP hosting and VAR channel partner, provides technical managed services, security administration and project consulting for SAP® customers in the U.S. and around the world. Based at Symmetry's Center of Excellence in Milwaukee, Wis., the IT firm's large staff has extensive experience in Basis, SAP NetWeaver® and SAP security consulting. The company recently expanded to a third location within its Milwaukee headquarters. With a proven methodology for delivering SAP technical managed services, Symmetry delivers flexible, high-quality solutions that help reduce the total cost of ownership and enable high-performing, secure, stable SAP environments. For more information, go to http://www.sym-corp.com.

About Inc.

Inc.com is the place where entrepreneurs and business owners can find useful information, advice, insights, resources and inspiration for running and growing their businesses. After more than 30 years as a premier print publication, the company has solidified its value as a trusted online resource for entrepreneurs and business owners alike. In 1982, Inc. introduced the Inc. 500, which celebrates the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. Then in 2007, the publication expanded the list to the Inc. 5000 in order to help readers get a broader and deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape, as well as recognize a larger percentage of this important and growing market segment.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370224.htm