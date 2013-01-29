Appmosphere, Inc. Announces Launch of Newsstand Publishing Tool

Newsstand Pro will allow schools and businesses to publish newsletters and periodicals via Apple's Newsstand app.

Appmosphere, a leading developer of mobile applications, is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary DIY Newsstand Publishing Tool, Newsstand Pro™. This simple and intuitive Content Management System allows businesses to easily create and publish a newsletter, magazine, or periodical to its subscribers through Apple's Newsstand app. This also gives businesses a presence on Apple's App Store. The Newsstand app comes pre-installed on all of Apple's iPhone and iPad products, and is easily accessible to all users.

Appmosphere's team of Newsstand experts will work with businesses to develop a template for their first Newsstand publication. From there, the business will simply work within Newsstand Pro™ to update content and publish their next issue. It is also possible to work with Appmosphere's team to take advantage of digital publishing features, which include the ability to add video, as well as interactive features such as games, graphs, and other visual media.

“Newsstand Pro™ gives businesses and organizations of all sizes, the ability to cost-effectively distribute their periodicals, and increase reader engagement, all of this at a cost-savings over traditional printed materials,” says Laura Ooley, Chief Executive Officer of Appmosphere.

Businesses will find several advantages to publishing their periodicals via Newsstand versus traditional printed materials. These include increased readership and distribution channels, the opportunity to add interactivity to articles, the ability to increase advertiser revenue, and the cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice of switching from paper to digital formats.

About Appmosphere, Inc.

At Appmosphere, our vision is to utilize the best technologies to help improve people's lives through intuitive, relevant, and efficient software tools.

Appmosphere was founded in 2007, putting us at the beginning of the mobile software development revolution. As smart phones have evolved, so have we; Appmosphere has remained at the forefront of all new platforms and technologies.

Appmosphere is a cutting-edge, full-service provider of mobile application development and marketing strategies. We can help clients with all their mobile needs by providing a wide range of mobility consultation, implementation, and management solutions.

