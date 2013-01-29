ñol

GBH Announces New SEC Audit Seniors

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:22 AM | 27 seconds read

Houston, TX (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

GBH CPAs, PC announced today that Yiching (Jean) Cheng and Dengjian (Frank) Wang have each been promoted to SEC audit senior.

Jean joined GBH in January 2011 and received bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Texas at Austin. Frank joined GBH in January 2011 and received a bachelors degree from Peking University in Beijing, China and a masters degree from the University of Houston.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370154.htm

