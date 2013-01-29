The Glove Club recommends the use of infection control products to reduce January sickness absences

January is traditionally a time when many businesses suffer loss of productivity due to sickness. Strains of flu and winter vomiting bug are usually to blame for long periods of sickness for members of staff. The Glove Club recommends the use of infection control products to reduce the risks and impact on companies and their employees.

The team at The Glove Club is urging businesses to do what they can to protect themselves and their workforces this January.

Losing the odd member of staff to sickness doesn't usually pose too much of a problem for businesses, but the winter vomiting bug and flu are both easily picked up which means they pass around offices and workplaces relatively easily.

This means that many businesses lose several members of staff to sickness at the same time – members of staff who are often absent for several days at a time as they take the time to rest and recuperate. This can leave businesses that rely on a full workforce in a very difficult position.

However, help is at hand in the form of infection control products supplied by teams like The Glove Club. The Glove Club is a supplier of high quality medical grade infection control products including latex and nitrile gloves.

However, businesses up and down the country are more likely to be able to make use of the disinfectants and hand wash solutions that help to manage infection on site. By disinfecting desks, surfaces, phones, keyboards, kitchen accessories and door handles, businesses can limit how much infection is spread on their premises.

Naturally, this does not mean they can prevent members of staff coming down with flu or norovirus elsewhere, but it prevents the workplace from contributing to the problem and reducing the chance of the entire workforce being depleted by sickness.

The store at http://www.gloveclub.co.uk is always well-stocked with infection control products that can be used in all manner of settings, from medical premises to homes and offices.

The Glove Club has close to 20 years' experience of supplying high quality medical products and accessories to surgeries, clinics, hospitals and private businesses around the UK.

