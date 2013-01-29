MIDE Products Fence Hooks Contributes to Project Graduation

MIDE Products recently donated a variety of items from their products line to Project Graduation in Oxford Hills, Maine. The donated items will be auctioned and help to pay for a Chem Free Celebration put on Graduation Night for the Senior Class.

In December, MIDE Products was contacted by Hill Top Pools and Spas in West Paris, Maine, one of the sponsors of Project Graduation, asking for their support for this program. “As soon as I finished reading the letter I knew we needed to help out in some way,” stated MIDE Products' president Mike Riggle. He decided to send a variety of their products, including Pool Accessory Hooks, a Corner Shelf unit and Flower Box Holders, to be included in an auction to help raise money.

Project Graduation was started back in 1980 by students, teachers and parents in response to the area loosing a lot of their young people who were out partying and celebrating after graduation a year earlier. Project Graduation helps to pay for a Chem Free Celebration put on Graduation Night for the Senior Class. Any senior can bring a date or friend with them. This gives them a place to unwind and celebrate the ending of school and the beginning of a new life. This is a time to say good-bye to friends and look forward to making many more memories. A safe celebration!

For anyone interested in donating to Project Graduation, Mr. Riggle has volunteered to field phone calls and provide additional contact information. He can be reached at MIDE Products, 574-326-3060.

MIDE Products fills a niche in the fence/outdoor living market. That niche - provide consumers quality, long lasting, weather resistant and easy to use products for backyards, garden areas, pool areas and decks. The current product line includes: Pool Accessory Hooks, Flower Box Holders, Corner Shelves, Pet Dish Holders, Flag Holders and the new Attachable Fence Hook line. All are manufactured in the United States at their facility in Elkhart, Indiana and carry a lifetime warranty.

For more information about MIDE Products, visit http://www.mideproducts.com/ or call 1-888-243-7019

Media Contact:

Mike Riggle

MIDE Products

(574) 326-3060

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebMIDEProducts/Donation/prweb10370069.htm