RedBlack Software Announces First Third-Party Rebalance Solution and Trading Integration with TD Ameritrade Institutional's Veo® Platform

Combination of leaders in account management and rebalancing provide straight-through trade order processing and management, improving execution and workflows.

RedBlack Software, LLC, the largest independent provider of portfolio rebalancing software for the investment management industry, today announced the successful integration with TD Ameritrade Institutional through their Veo® platform. The integration establishes RedBlack as the first third-party rebalancing solution that leverages Veo® open access to provide straight-through order processing and trade order management integration.

With the successful Veo® platform integration, RedBlack Software continues to expand its broad portfolio of integration partners to provide the best rebalancing and trade management solutions to the investment management industry. TD Ameritrade Institutional launched the Veo® platform offering an open architecture and access to leading third-party solutions that meet their high standards of quality and security, providing registered investment advisors with a technology platform allowing for improved workflows, efficiencies and business growth. RedBlack is proud to be the first third-party rebalancing and trading solution to integrate with Veo®.

“We really enjoy working with innovative companies that not only deliver powerful technology, but also offer the open architecture that allows for third-party integration. Working with the Veo® team has been an excellent experience,” says Roel Vlemmings, RedBlack's Chief Software Architect. "We take great pride in being the leader in integration partnerships.”

”This integration provides real time, straight-through trade order processing and management for RIAs using RedBlack in tandem with TD Ameritrade Institutional's Veo® platform”, says Kevin Winn, Director of Support for RedBlack. “RIAs who custody with TD Ameritrade Institutional and trade with RedBlack's Rebalance Express® have the advantage of managing the entire trade order process from one system. No more frustration and time lost importing and exporting files, or copying data from one system to another. This integration provides a single integrated process that helps our RIA customers streamline their workflow and grow their business”.

About RedBlack

RedBlack Software, LLC, the independent market leader in next generation portfolio rebalancing software and trading solutions, is a provider of sophisticated, intuitive and scalable rebalancing and trading technologies and services to advisors, asset management firms, wealth managers, broker dealers, banks, trust companies, and other financial institutions. RedBlack solutions provide advisors with the dynamic tools to model and rebalance portfolios based upon firm/client investment philosophy. RedBlack designs its software to help customers manage a more profitable practice, spend more time with clients and prospects and scale RIA firms while building client worth.

For more information on RedBlack products, please visit http://www.redblacksoftware.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10370053.htm