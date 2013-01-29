ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UK Online Auction site PoundSeller goes global

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:22 AM | 1 min read

PoundSeller forced to upgrade currency options due to increased traffic from the USA and Europe.

Norwich, Norfolk, UK (PRWEB UK) 29 January 2013

UK based Online Auction site http://www.poundseller.co.uk adds USD and EUR currency options due to increased traffic from the USA and the rest of Europe.

As the currency exchange rate is always changing, PoundSeller have also embedded a link so at any point you can check the current rate of exchange.

PoundSeller is unique as unlike other sites, it does not charge commission or sales fees, just a simple flat rate of £1 (or equivalent in USD or EUR) to list an item.

You can list virtually anything, whether antiques and collectables, property, vehicles, jewellery, electricals, even adverts for your own business. Each listing comes with 5 free pictures, the option to advertise, buy now or set an auction, and the ability to list from 1-30 days.

As PoundSeller don't charge commission or sales fees, they are considerably cheaper than eBay for listing most things, and have provided a comparison page so you can see for yourself http://www.poundseller.co.uk/comparison

Methods of payment include PayPal and Google Wallet so users can be assured that their transactions are in safe hands.

Every listing automatically goes on to PoundSeller's front page at no extra cost, so you can be sure to get maximum exposure for your product.

PoundSeller believe in supporting the hard work of charity organisations and offer all UK registered charities free listings for life.

To celebrate the recent success and upgrade, PoundSeller are offering all new and existing users 10 free item listings by registering free on http://www.poundseller.co.uk and clicking on promotional code, then entering: PRWeb2013 (case sensitive)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369936.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: