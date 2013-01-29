Be Smart: Keep the Heart in Valentine's Day

Many businesses will try to take advantage of unsuspecting customers around Valentines Day. Floral Adventures, a flower shop that serves customers in Lewisville and Carrollton, Texas, warns of common scams and explains ways to avoid being cheated.

A Lake Dallas florist shop reminds consumers to watch out for scams during the upcoming Valentine's Day celebration. “As awful as it seems that people will try to take advantage of others during a time of romantic giving, that's exactly what can happen,” said Casey Weaver, owner and operator of Floral Adventures. “It can especially happen online in blatant and in subtle ways.”

Weaver cites the Texas Attorney General's office of Consumer Protection, and warns about online scams, like unsolicited emails and vendors who boast prices way below what one can expect to pay from an established provider. According to Weaver, “Some online flower websites have hidden charges or don't deliver what was ordered. They can also substitute flowers of a lesser quality, ones that won't last as long.”

Weaver added that even ordering from a nationally known reputable florist group can cost more because consumers will cough up an extra fee that's paid to the group for referring the order to the florist who actually makes up the arrangement in another state.

Weaver says there are ways to save money: “If you're ordering flowers for someone out of town, go online and search for florists in that town or city. Call them directly. Ask them if they have a website and research their product offerings. See if they're members of organizations that promote good business practices, like the Better Business Bureau.” Weaver adds that since you're talking to the people who will actually make your arrangement, there might even be a chance they know your loved one or at least where they live. “That knowledge might give the designer more motive to make your gift extra special,” he says.

If you're buying flowers for someone who lives near you, Weaver says it's better to order from a local florist, one that you have access to when ordering or if something goes wrong. “There's more accountability that way,” says Weaver. “If you walk into my shop, I'm going to see how important this gift is to you,” he says, “and I'm going to keep that in my mind as your bouquet is created. There's no substitute for the human touch—especially during the romance of Valentine's Day.”

According to consumer reports, lovers plying their loved ones with roses this year can expect to pay between $60.00 and $80.00 for a dozen red ones. (Pink roses signify grace and would be appropriate for a mother or an aunt; white signifies purity, and yellow means friendship). If that seems a little too high, Weaver says other flowers that say “I love you” include red carnations and red chrysanthemums, which are less costly. On the other scale, orchids indicate passionate love, and that passion can be reflected in the cost as well.

“The important thing,” says Weaver, “is not what flower or combination of flowers you send to your sweetheart on Valentine's Day. The important thing is that you get what you paid for and that it brings joy and happiness to you both. In order to ensure that, be very careful where you order.”

Floral Adventures is a family owned and operated floral design store located at 604 S. Lake Dallas Dr., Suite B, in Lake Dallas. They serve the Carrollton, Lewisville and Denton, Texas area.

