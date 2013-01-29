Advanced Cabinet Systems Presents Manufacturer's Role in BIM to Revit Users Group

Kyle Rennaker, ACS Revit Engineer, will be presenting to the RUGIndy Group about the role ACS and other manufacturers have in the Building Information Modeling industry.

Advanced Cabinet Systems (ACS), a manufacturer of Division 12 Plastic Laminate Casework and Retail Store Fixtures, is honored to be sponsoring the first 2013 meeting of the RUGIndy group, a Revit Users Group based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 31st. Kyle Rennaker, ACS Revit Engineer, will be presenting to the group about the role ACS and other manufacturers have in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) field.

Mr. Rennaker's presentation will primarily focus on how Advanced Cabinet Systems uses the Revit software. ACS is the first and only manufacturing company who attends the RUGIndy group. “We were contacted by the leader of the RUGIndy group and were asked to show architects and other Revit users how the software is used from a manufacturer's perspective,” said Kyle Rennaker. Kyle will also be discussing Advanced Bid, the bidding software ACS developed last year and how they plan to integrate the estimating software with Revit. “Revit users will be able to use the Revit version of our casework catalog and submit a schedule to us with all the cabinet parameters. They will be able to be imported into our estimating software and will automatically generate an estimate,” added Rennaker.

RUGIndy is a Revit user support group. The group discusses the features of Revit, providing a broader knowledge of the software. They also discuss the BIM industry as a whole and how new technology is being integrated in the field. The group is tailored to architects, construction engineers, interior designers, and manufacturers.

Advanced Cabinet Systems developed a Revit Casework Catalog in 2012 and is set to release version 1.2 on Tuesday, January 29th, 2013.

Advanced Cabinet Systems is located in Marion, Indiana and has been manufacturing casework products since 1983. Their facility practices LEAN manufacturing and has received AWI Premium Certification. Their retail fixture division specializes in custom store fixtures, floor plan layout, feature and focus displays, and cashwraps. The architectural casework division specializes in Division 12 casework and Division 6 millwork and solid surface fabrication. Advanced Cabinet Systems is a proud supporter of the Grant County Economic Growth Council. For more information on their product lines and company, visit http://www.advancedcabinetsystems.com or contact Marc Dunker at (765) 677-8000 or email mdunker(at)jgbowers(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebadvancedcabinetsystems/acspresentstorevitgroup/prweb10369875.htm