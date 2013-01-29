GreenArrays Announces Settlement with Technology Properties Limited

All claims against the company have been dismissed.

GreenArrays, Inc. is pleased to announce that litigation between it and Technology Properties Limited LLC (TPL) has been settled by agreements concluded on 23 January, 2013 between Charles H. Moore, TPL, Patriot Scientific Corporation, Phoenix Digital Solutions LLC (PDS) and GreenArrays. In January, 2012, GreenArrays was named as a defendant in a cross-complaint by TPL, a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Charles H. Moore, the founder and chairman of GreenArrays, in September, 2010 (Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Santa Clara, Case No. 110CV183613). All lawsuits have been dismissed, there are no further claims among the parties, and all parties are free to concentrate on their respective business activities, reports Greg Bailey, President of GreenArrays.

As part of the agreement, GreenArrays has received a license from PDS to implement MMP Portfolio™ technology in its products and systems. In addition, GreenArrays has received a license from ARRAY Portfolio LLC, owner of the ARRAY Portfolio™ of patents, to implement ARRAY technology (Asynchronous Multi-Core CPU Architecture) in its products and systems. The ARRAY technology is based on the latest revolutionary computer designs and concepts developed by Charles H. Moore and his colleagues.

GreenArrays, Inc. plans to continue the marketing of its production multi-computer G144A12 chips, which offer an unprecedented combination of high computing performance and low power, leading the industry in energy consumed per operation by production chips today. Preparing for tomorrow, the company plans further improvement in its designs while pursuing opportunities in custom ASIC development, novel packaging and assembly techniques, and moving into deeper sub-micron technologies to further increase performance while decreasing energy consumption.

About GreenArrays

Founded in February, 2009 by legendary inventor Charles H. Moore (the co-inventor of the MMP Portfolio patents) and his colleagues of many years, GreenArrays, Inc. is a privately held Nevada C-corporation focused on developing multicomputer chips and development tools to implement energy-efficient solutions for a broad range of embedded applications. The company serves customers by producing chips, collaborating in rapid product development based on existing or custom chips, and assisting in development of advanced wafer scale integrated systems. GreenArrays also invites requests to create turnkey solutions that meet demanding applications.

