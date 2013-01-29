CADsoft Consulting, Inc. Expands Executive Management Team

Announcing new Vice President of Sales for CADsoft Consulting

CADsoft Consulting Inc., a premier provider of technical design and engineering solutions, and trusted advisor to AEC professionals, today announced the promotion of Laurie Malone to the position of Vice President of Sales.

Laurie Malone joined CADsoft Consulting in 2011 and quickly demonstrated her knowledge of the architecture, engineering, and infrastructure market segments. “Laurie is considered a leader in many industry segments and CADsoft customers have come to rely on her for critical decisions.” stated Lisa Duncan, principal of CADsoft Consulting, “Laurie has strategic insight, and passion and we are excited that she will be sharing this with our company, our customers, and our technology partners, such as Autodesk.”

Malone's promotion to vice president of sales is due to her relationships with customers and deep understanding of their design workflow, business requirements, and what is needed to enhance or improve the entire design ecosystem to achieve company goals. By demonstrating exceptional understanding of design solutions for infrastructure, civil, and process plant design, she now brings her extensive strategic and solution consulting to the entire sales organization including the AEC and construction market segments.

“Laurie's leadership is critical to the success of our customer's businesses. The design industry has many choices, many strategies and processes. The growing number of products and technologies requires a strong leader that can assist our clients and help them decide on the best solutions and directions to explore.” stated Tim Duncan, managing principal of CADsoft Consulting.

About CADsoft Consulting

CADsoft Consulting solves business issues, enhances productivity and optimizes operations by transforming the way AEC professionals do business. With over 21 years of experience, our national team of technical consultants helps clients pursue innovative concepts for 3D digital design, building information modeling (BIM), project lifecycle management (PLM), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and 3D design visualization. CADsoft Consulting offers full-service consulting, training and support. CADsoft Consulting is an Autodesk Gold Level Value Added Reseller with specializations in Consulting, Product Support, MEP, Fabrication, Plant 3D, Simulation, Structural Engineering, Government and Education. They are an Autodesk Premier Solutions Provider for Gold Support and Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC). For more information, please visit our website: http://www.cadsoft-consult.com.

Autodesk and ATC are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

