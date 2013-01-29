Professional Vapor Steam Cleaner Now Ships with Complimentary Carry Bag, Announces 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com

Nylon Bag is Valued at $99.95 and Provides Easy Mobility and Convenient Storage of Accessories

1-800-GO-VAPOR.com, an authorized online dealer of Ladybug vapor steam cleaners with an unblemished A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, today announced that the popular commercial-grade Ladybug Tekno 2350 steam cleaner now ships with a complimentary nylon carry bag valued at $99.95.

Earlier, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com announced that the Ladybug Tekno 2350 secured bragging rights as the company's top-selling vapor steam cleaner.

“That our highest priced steam vapor system overtook the Ladybug XL2300 vapor steam cleaner as our top seller doesn't shock or stun me,” says V. K. Dunlop of 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com. “The Tekno is an amazing device with a performance level too stunning to go unnoticed.”

According to Dunlop, the complimentary bag was specifically designed to carry the Tekno, with a convenient compartment for brushes and accessories.

“The stylish bag gives you an easy, organized way of transporting your Tekno, whether you're a business or a homeowner on the go,” says Dunlop.

The fact that the Tekno comes standard with TANCS® made the Tekno 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com's top selling steam cleaner in 2012, according to Dunlop. Thermo Accelerated Nano Crystal Sanitation technology is proprietary to Ladybug steam cleaners and provides users with the ability to disinfect a surface at a level supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“TANCS®-equipped vapor steam cleaners proudly display an EPA Establishment Number using a yellow sticker,” says Dunlop. “Don't be fooled by imitations. Spend some time on our website reading our Ladybug steam cleaner reviews powered by PowerReviews. Ladybug is the best of the best.”

Located in Lake Forest, Illinois, 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is moving fast to educate consumers and businesses that finally, there's a feasible, environmentally friendly alternative to chemicals. With customers in every state in the nation and seven foreign countries, the company markets Ladybug, Reliable and Vapamore steam cleaners worldwide. For more information, call 1-800-468-2767. 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com is a proud member of the Safer Chemicals, Healthy Families coalition, a nationwide effort to protect families from toxic chemicals. To stay safe and avoid toxic chemicals, keep abreast of the latest news with 1-800-GO-VAPOR.com's Twitter account, @1800GOVAPOR.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebLadybugVaporSteamCleaners/GreenCleaningChemicalFree/prweb10369547.htm