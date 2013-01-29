Hair Restoration Demand Will Increase with Aging Population, Beverly Hills Hair Restoration

Los Angeles Hair Transplant clinic dedicated to hair restoration surgery notices increase in customers as, reported by IBISWorld, the aging US population drives demand for hair restoration and hair loss prevention services.

As the US population continues to age, clinics like Beverly Hills Hair Restoration and other Los Angeles hair transplant clinics will begin to see an increase in patients and inquiries regarding hair transplant surgery and hair loss prevention services. As Follicular Unit Extraction becomes an ever trending option for permanently restoring hair that looks natural, hair transplant procedures in general have become less invasive, with a shorter recovery time and top-notch results when performed by a skilled surgeon - making it hard to be beaten by other options such as hair replacement systems.

"Hair transplantation" was one of the top cosmetic surgeries men would consider to enhance their appearance as they age, at 16% according to the Telegraph.com. According to IBISWorld's Hair Loss Treatment & Removal market research report of January 2013, "industry growth will be driven by improving disposable incomes, an aging population and an increasing emphasis on outward appearance."

As the US population ages, the concerns about physical appearance increase, as does the consideration of cosmetic surgery.

Hair transplant surgery is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure that can typically be completed in one day. This also depends on the number of sessions needed for the patient and the stage of hair loss. Follicular Unit Extraction and Strip Harvesting are the two most common techniques that yield natural results and a virtually undetectable hair transplant.

"The reason hair transplant surgery is becoming a trend is due to the advancements in the technology and technique of the surgery. It is one of the only options for those experiencing pattern baldness that offers lifelong natural results. It's important for clinics to continually stay ahead of the curve in this field to accommodate the needs of the increasing number of patients and their expectations of a natural hair transplant," said the medical director of Beverly Hills Hair Restoration.

About Beverly Hills Hair Restoration:

A Los Angeles Hair Restoration clinic, BHHR is dedicated to both hair transplant surgery and hair loss prevention worldwide for both men and women seeking lifelong solutions for their hair loss. BHHR is one of the leading hair restoration clinics to offer minimally invasive surgical hair loss solutions that yield natural results for their patients.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10369495.htm