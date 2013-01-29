American Writers & Artists Inc. Offers Special Report Introducing Writers and Aspiring Writers to a Career in Copywriting

In Copywriting 101, the world's top copywriting training company offers details on the many opportunities to enter this lucrative job market.

American Writers & Artists Inc. (AWAI), announced today the release of a one-of-a-kind, 56-page manual for those interested in getting paid to write: Copywriting 101: Secrets for Launching Your Million-Dollar Writing Career.

One of the highest-paid writing careers is copywriting. This style of writing is simply marketing writing, specifically for a type of advertising called direct-response. Direct-response marketing is a widespread industry worth $2.3 trillion annually, yet it remains “invisible” to most people.

Examples of direct-response copywriting include direct-mail sales letters from a financial newsletter company, an email from an online retailer promoting an upcoming special offer, or a website sales page from a supplement company.

“Direct-response copy is responsible for selling billions of dollars' worth of products each year,” says AWAI Co-Managing Partner Rebecca Matter. “Yet, hardly anybody realizes how big this industry really is, let alone how lucrative it can be for writers who work with direct-response companies.”

The desire for a flexible schedule, financial freedom, and the ability to control one's own destiny are the most important traits of those seeking a copywriting career. Anyone interested in getting paid to write can learn to become a top-notch freelancer in this field. All that's needed is some training in basic copywriting techniques.

In this new report, AWAI covers many of the essential elements for success as a copywriter, including the secret structure of direct-response copy, the difference between “okay” copy and “great” copy, the secret to good writing, and much more.

The report also outlines how in-demand this career is right now, the many advantages of life as a copywriter, and the fastest and easiest way to get paid to write as a copywriter.

To get your copy of Copywriting 101: Secrets for Launching Your Million-Dollar Writing Career, go here: http://www.awaionline.com/careers/.

Media Contact: For information about American Writers & Artists content republishing, available source material, or to book an interview with one of our experts, contact Associate Editor Carol Barron, (772) 678-0287, CBarron(at)AWAIonline.com, or visit American Writers & Artists Media Center.

Since 1997, American Writers & Artists has been publishing direct-response copywriting and graphic design home-study programs. Their mission is to help people develop the critical skills to acquire financial security, independence, and freedom. American Writers & Artists equips members with the tools and connections necessary to land clients, start working professionally, and earn money fast. And through their free Direct Response Jobs, businesses can find and hire skilled American Writers & Artists members quickly and easily.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcopywriting/careers/prweb10369472.htm