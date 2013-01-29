ACMT Announces 2013 Joint American-Israeli Medical Toxicology Conference

The American College of Medical Toxicology will join with the Israeli Society of Toxicology to present the 2013 Joint American – Israeli Medical Toxicology Conference in Haifa, Israel on April 23-25, 2013.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) in conjunction with the Israeli Society of Toxicology is pleased to announce the second joint American – Israeli Medical Toxicology Conference to be held at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel on April 23-25, 2013. The conference faculty will include leading experts in medical toxicology representing the United States, Israel, Canada and Europe. This educational event follows a similar successful collaboration by the two societies in 2010. “We hope this conference will be as great a success as the first in bringing together colleagues to discuss vexing issues in the management of poisoned patients,” says Paul Wax, M.D., an organizer of the conference and executive director of ACMT.

Medical toxicologists are physicians who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of human poisoning and envenomation. Exposure to drugs, environmental toxins, venomous creatures, and agents of opportunity (biological, chemical and radiologic exposures for terrorism) creates an international health burden, although the specifics differ by country and region. Yedidia Bentur, M.D., a conference organizer based in Haifa, believes “This international exchange of ideas is critical to advancing the science and practice of medical toxicology.” While some toxins are a more important cause of human illness in certain countries compared to others, increased globalization challenges physicians with patients poisoned by an agent that is typically not found locally. Similarly, as zoos and collectors continue to expand the trade of exotic animals, the medical management of envenomations by non-native species around the world becomes more challenging.

Israel, a recognized leader in the preparation for chemical terrorism, has long faced the sobering reality that virtually all nations must now consider. Recognizing the importance of medical personnel in the delivery of healthcare following such an event, the final day of the conference will consist of a toxicological multi-casualty drill at one of the area hospitals, organized by the Israeli Ministry of Health. All conference attendees, local and international, have been invited to participate.

The diversity of legal and illegal substances and the reality of modern information technology highlight the need for medical toxicologists and other health care providers to communicate with their international peers and share expertise regarding poisoning syndromes of both local and international concern. To this end, the Joint American-Israeli Medical Toxicology Conference aims to educate healthcare providers and strengthen relationships among international organizations, with the ultimate goal of reducing the global health burden of human poisoning.

ACMT is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians with recognized expertise in medical toxicology. The College is dedicated to advancing the science and practice of medical toxicology through a variety of activities.

