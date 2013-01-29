Bill Jacobs MINI Eagerly Awaits the New 2013 MINI Paceman

The new British acclaimed MINI Paceman will soon be invading Bill Jacobs BMW in Naperville. Considered an icon of the 1960's, this top-quality, compact vehicle has become a contemporary stylish brand now popular in the United States.

The new British acclaimed MINI Paceman will soon be invading Bill Jacobs BMW in Naperville. They are anxiously expecting it to arrive in mid-February. Considered an icon of the 1960's, this top-quality, compact vehicle has become a contemporary stylish brand now popular in the United States.

Revealed at the Paris Motor Show, and soon to hit the showroom floor at Bill Jacobs MINI, this creatively designed Paceman is now the brand's seventh model MINI. Intended for urban driving, this four-passenger, two-door sport coupe will be available in the US in three engine variants at launch: The MINI Cooper Paceman, the turbocharged MINI Cooper S, and the Cooper S Paceman with four-wheel-drive. Six-speed manual transmission is standard, with an automatic option. The brand's all-wheel-drive system is a popular choice for driving in loose sand or deep snow.

The MINI Paceman can be instantly recognized by its distinctive sloped roofline, elongated doors, alluring curved shoulders, and eye-catching rear lights. Its low suspension allows the vehicle precise handling ability. Famous for its backseat lounge concept, the MINI features independently sliding bucket-back seats, separated by a re-configurable center console, for comfort and maximum legroom. A tug-pull strap can also be accessed, which allows the backrest to recline in a napping position or to fold down completely for extra cargo space. It can be personalized in a wide range of interior combinations, using different upholstery types and colors.

“Sure to receive applause from the MINI loyalists, this new 2013 MINI Paceman defines the quote ‘good things come in small packages',” said Grant Paullo, General Manager at Bill Jacobs MINI in Naperville. “It is not only elegant, but one remarkably powerful, compact automobile — going from zero to sixty miles-per-hour in 7.0-8.6 seconds, depending on the model.”

The MINI Paceman comes with a long options list, including such technological features as cruise control, heated seats, automatic climate control, an electric operated glass roof, and Park Distance Control — plus radio MINI Visual Boost or MINI Navigation, which allows the vehicle to be connected and integrated with an Apple iPhone.

“The interior is as elegant as the exterior,” continued Paullo. “It's definitely an impressive vehicle that allows friends to ride along in style.”

The 2013 MINI Paceman promises to invigorate the senses, with its innovative urban body concept and distinguished interior design. The base price for the MINI Paceman starts at $23,900. Bill Jacobs MINI in Naperville invites you to come test drive the MINI Paceman, and see for yourself why this vehicle brand has been a popular choice for so many years.

