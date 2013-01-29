Venetian Builders, Inc., President Today Credits Design Skills for Broward County Growth into Company's Top Generator of 2012 Sunroom, Screen Enclosure Sales

Income for Venetian Builders, Inc., in 2012 from the design and installation of sunrooms, patio enclosures, patio covers and screen pool enclosures in Broward County, Florida, topped its figures from Miami-Dade for the first time, Venetian Builders President Christopher Noe said today. Noe attributes the Miami-based company's soaring sales in Broward communities to its ability to custom-design additions to fit each home and neighborhood, and its willingness to write detailed estimates that ensure customers get what they expect.

Expansion over several years by Venetian Builders into Broward County, Florida, made that county the top income producer for Venetian Builders, Inc., in 2012, the first time for the Miami installer of aluminum additions. Miami-Dade had topped sales in every other year since the company started in 2007.

Venetian Builders is the leading installer of custom-designed, quality sunrooms, patio covers, patio enclosures and screen pool enclosures in South Florida. It installs custom-crafted aluminum additions in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties.

The company's design skills played a key role in the Broward expansion, Noe said.

“The best Davie sunroom isn't necessarily the best for Hollywood, and the best Weston patio enclosure maybe isn't always ideal for Dania Beach. Our designers know the difference. They know how to make an addition work for each home, for each neighborhood. They know how to make an addition meet and exceed the toughest standards of the Florida Building Code, and where those standards apply.”

It wasn't a case of Venetian's Broward sales looking bigger because sales shrank in other places, Noe said: “It's just the opposite. Our sales in Miami-Dade, where we started in 2007, increased more than 42 percent in 2012.”

What happened over the past 12 months was that Venetian Builders sales in Broward County increased even more.

“Our Broward County residential business jumped 132 percent in 2012,” Noe explained. “Overall, in all areas where we do business, our residential aluminum addition business increased 85 percent.”

It starts with consumer-oriented sales calls, Noe said.

“Our estimators are trained to do one thing above all: They listen,” Noe said. “One design doesn't fit every house. Size matters, and so do aesthetics and functionality.”

A customer's wishes matter most, Noe said, especially in a large county with communities of varying personalities. Venetian customers have the opportunity to see a wide range of real-world materials and design choices right at their door, not just photos or drawings, before they decide to hire Venetian. Estimates are written, detailed and free.”

Venetian Builders does more than just install in Broward County. It also operates a warehouse and fabrication facility in Oakland Park.

Venetian Builders installs custom-designed sunrooms, patio covers, patio enclosures and screen pool enclosures in Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Miami, Homestead, Miramar, Miami Gardens and surrounding communities. For more information, call 866-596-2427.

