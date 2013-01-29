JustNebulizers.com Starts Selling the Aeroneb Go

JustNebulizers.com is proud to announce it's now selling Drive's newest ultrasonic nebulizer—the Aeroneb Go. The Aeroneb works fast and is highly effective, using the same technology employed by hospitals around the world.

Over the past year JustNebulizers.com has grown tremendously, now receiving nearly twice as many visitors each day as it did a year ago. One of the ways the company has achieved this is by constantly finding and offering the best nebulizers available for patients with a wide variety of respiratory conditions

The newest nebulizer to be added to the site is the Drive Aeroneb Go which is based on the Aeroneb Pro, a nebulizer used in over 300 acute care hospitals across the US. Not only is it one of the smallest and lightest portable nebulizers on the market, as an ultrasonic nebulizer it's also totally silent. This means users can take their medication anytime, anywhere without disturbing those around them. Users can also choose whether to plug the nebulizer into the wall or use AAA batteries, depending on what's most convenient.

But the Aeroneb's true claim to fame is its OnQ Aerosol Generator which uses vibrating aperture plates to deliver the medication quickly in a small and uniform mist. This allows for very quick treatment times of less than five minutes. Plus, the nebulizer's passive aerosol delivery system helps the medication get directly to the user's lungs instead of getting caught in the back of one's throat.

So far, the response to the Aeroneb Go has been great. According to Just Nebulizer's pharmacist Bryan Mercer, “I'm pleased to see the positive reaction the Aeroneb is getting from our visitors. We haven't been selling it for very long, but it's already gotten two reviews. Both buyers gave it 5 out of 5 stars. Not a bad start.”

