Hanig's Design Incubator Announces Footwear Design Contest Winners

Hanig's Design Incubator announces their footwear design contest winners. Trips, cash and merchandise prizes will be awarded to winners and Hanig's Design Incubator is positioned as a key resource for news and design opportunities in the footwear industry.

Hanig's Design Incubator announces the winners of the first collaborative footwear design contest at HanigsDesign.com. Hanig's Design Incubator is a project that highlights exceptional talent representing design craftsmanship and the future of the design industry. Aspiring, amateur and veteran footwear designers were invited to participate and submit their designs. Peter Hanig is the main sponsor of the incubator project and is ranked in the top 100 global industry influencers by Footwear News.

Hanig's Design Incubator is also sponsored by some of the best footwear brands from across the globe including Fly London, Tsubo, Merrell, Dansko, Arche, and ECCO. OurHelix, a Chicago-based digital agency developed and powers the project.

Hanig's Design Incubator is positioned to be a resource for recognizing and learning about new innovative design concepts and processes.

For the contest, designers were asked to submit designs that blended style, function and comfort. After an extensive review and validation process, two winners were chosen.

The Grand Prize winner was chosen by a “committee” representing brands such as Tsubo, ECCO and Hanig's Footwear. The Grand Prize winner will take two trips. The first trip is to Portugal to meet with the management of the popular brand Fly London. Upon returning from Portugal, the Grand Prize winner will take a second trip to a major footwear headquarters within the United States, chosen by the committee that best complements the style and attributes of the winning design. Fly London will sponsor the trip to Portugal, and Hanig's Design Incubator will sponsor the winner's U.S. airfare and hotel accommodations.

The second winner was chosen based on the popular vote through the online voting at HanigsDesign.com. This winner will receive $1,000 in cash, $1,000 in Hanig's Footwear merchandise, and exposure to industry experts and influencers with major footwear brands.

“The Hanig's Design Incubator is different because it not only recognizes exceptional new talent, it also raises awareness for new concepts and processes in the industry and for the art of shoemaking. In addition to our two winners, we have been contacted by major footwear brands inquiring into additional information regarding other designs that were submitted to the contest. We are delighted with the exposure we are able to offer designers through the Hanig's Design Incubator. I would like to congratulate our winners and we wish to thank all who participated in the contest. We look forward to following our Grand Prize winners on their trips and future careers”, says Peter Hanig. Mr. Hanig is known in the footwear industry for being one of the first to take many new concepts and designs to market.

The Grand Prize was awarded to SoRam Rachel Kim from Pasadena, California for her Felgo shoes design. Ms. Kim will immediately start to identify dates for her trips to visit Fly London in Portugal, followed by a second trip to a footwear headquarters located within the United States.

The second winner, based on the popular vote at HanigsDesign.com is Jessica Wight of Charlotte, North Carolina for her Wedowee Wedge shoe design.

Ms. Wight will receive exposure to industry influencers for her design, as well as the $1,000 in cash and $1,000 in Hanig's Footwear merchandise.

Hanig's Design Incubator will continue to follow the Grand Prize winner through her trips and report on her industry exposure at HanigsDesign.com. Going forward Hanig's Design Incubator will feature new concepts, designs and innovative processes within the industry. Continue to visit HanigsDesign.com for future announcements and industry news.

About Hanig's Footwear

Hanig's Footwear is a long-time Chicago-based retailer driven by stylish functionality and is often one of the first to take new concepts and brands to market. Known for celebrating the art of shoemaking and having a keen eye for recognizing innovative design, Peter Hanig is a highly regarded source of expertise and insight, and is considered a leading influencer in the industry, according to Footwear News.

About OurHelix

OurHelix is a Chicago-based firm that imagines and creates lead generating and revenue driving digital experiences for brands, businesses and organizations. From a single control panel, businesses can control their own digital world including their website, social media and mobile marketing along with tools for customer relationship management (CRM), search engine optimization (SEO) and analytics.

