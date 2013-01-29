PromoGolfBall Introduces Creative Marketing Tool in the Form of Logo Golf Balls

Logo golf balls offered by PromoGolfBall represent an innovative and cost effective marketing tool that can be handed out at various promotional or charity events.

In this day and age, companies have entire marketing teams who are responsible for developing innovative and creative ways to promote its brand, products and services. With so many different available options to spend an advertising budget on, it can sometimes prove challenging to chose the most effective one. PromoGolfBall offers a creative and cost effective marketing tool in the form of logo golf balls that are sure to be a marketing hit.

Logo golf balls give companies the opportunity to imprint their name and logo on golf balls. These logos can either be printed on blank golf balls or brand named ones. Printing a company logo on brands such as Titleist, Callaway, Nike, TaylorMade or Bridgestone will strengthen the marketing message and impress customers. A plain golf ball can be customized into a marketing specialty gift using existing company logos, graphics and designs. Such gifts can be handed out to new business prospects, suppliers as well as potential and existing customers at company functions, conferences, parties, charity events, trade shows, corporate events, etc. In addition, the golf course has always been a place where many business deals are made or initiated. Moreover, logo golf balls are the perfect gift to hand out to all participants at a charity golf tournament.

With thousands of golf balls in stock and ready to be imprinted, fast turnaround is also available for last-minute orders. In addition, customers have the chance to add the rush order option to their purchase, which guarantees that the order will be processed and ready to ship within 2 business days. Another aspect that contributes to this quick turnaround time is the fact that all the printing is done within PromoGolfBall's own factory. It is not contracted to a third party nor is it done by golf ball manufacturers. This enables PromoGolfBall the ability to have total control on the entire production process.

The custom golf balls offered by PromoGolfBall have become increasingly popular for marketing tools and charity events and are quickly becoming an important part of the company's annual sales. PromoGolfBall prides itself in providing quality products paired with outstanding customer service to each and every client. The large amount of positive reviews posted by satisfied customers on PromoGolfBall's website proves that the company is not only meeting customers' expectations, but also surpassing them.

