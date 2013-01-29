Protect Your Bubble's Smartphone Buying Guide

Smartphone insurer takes a look at the best smartphones for 2013

Now that 2012 is gone, everyone is looking for next great smart phone to appear. What many do not realize is that the current generation of phones are excellent and have plenty of positive aspects. Protect Your Bubble, smart phone insurers, have a list of the top five current and top five soon-to-appear smart phones for those who like the cutting edge of technology.

1. Apple iPhone 5 –iPhone5 is still popular with the Apple crowd. The camera and Retina display make for incredible pictures. NFC may be absent, but the sheer number of apps make this a popular choice for the smart phone user.

2. Samsung Galaxy Note II – The size is frightening to some but it is a dream for others. As a pleasant gap between the tablet and smart phone, the Note II is the best of both. Running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, it has almost as many apps as the iPhone.

3. Samsung Galaxy S III – Hands down one of the best Android phones on the market and available on every carrier. Great pictures, excellent price and a 4.8-inch display make the Galaxy S III a sure winner in the smart phone market.

4. HTC 8X – Windows was lagging in the smart phone department but the HTC 8X has caught up and running with the pack. Solid manufacturing, excellent camera and an OS that works well means Microsoft may be onto something with the smart phones.

5. Nokia Lumia 920 – A bit more offerings than the HTC, the Lumia 920 has plenty to offer someone seeking a smart phone. This phone's PureMotion+ technology is great for the U.K. winters because the screen works with gloved fingers.

The top five for 2012 are certainly impressive, but many are already thinking even farther ahead to 2013 and the next group of phones they expect to see. Among them may be the following:

1. iPhone 5S – Siri is loved and hated by the iPhone crowd, but if Apple unveils it on the next phone, people will snatch it up and quickly. Rumours include color, NFC and other features but regardless, it will sell and sell well. Rumoured for A June 2013 release.

2. Galaxy S4 – The S3 is popular and marketed well. The S4 does not have much in the way of rumors, but the usual may be true: new and improved video, faster processor, better camera. Basically, standard things that many are expecting with each new smart phone released.

3. Nexus 5 – A Nexus device on a smart phone list may seem blasphemous, but Google did well with the 4 and the 5 will likely work just as well. If LTE is working out of the box and the unit has more memory, there is a good chance it will rank highly on the popular list of devices.

4. HTC One X Successor – HTC has proven it can build a smartphone with the One X. Its design and display set a very high standard for developers to aspire to and no doubt the next one will do the same. Time will only tell, but it is a hope more people take a long look at HTC's offerings.

5. Galaxy Note III – Since it was only supposed to be in Europe but did well in America, Samsung's plans for another device may be a worldwide release the next time around. A larger display, better S Pen is certainly possible but one thing is sure: the line between smart phone and tablet will stay blurry with this device.

