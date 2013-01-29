The Publisher That Brought Sexy Back With Fifty Shades of Grey Introduces Romantic Interludes, An Anthology To Keep The Fires Glowing This Valentine's Day

Instead of sending roses this Valentine's Day, The Writer's Coffee Shop Publishing House would like to give its readers the gift of discovering seven sexy stories in it's latest release, Romantic Interludes .

When the ladies of The Writer's Coffee Shop Publishing House set out to do something big, they hold nothing back. On February 1st, just in time for Valentine's Day, readers around the world will get seven new romantic stories from seven of The Writer's Coffee Shop's best-selling authors. “Romantic Interludes will be a great way for the readers to get a sample of some of our award-winning authors,” says Christa Beebe, a Marketing Department team member.

Each of The Writer's Coffee Shop's authors has a strong and loyal following of readers who tend to scramble for new material from their favorites. Sherrie Holder, a longtime reader and Kindle owner tells us, “I just can't wait to get my hands on a new Lissa Bryan book or a new romance by Sydney Logan. I love all the authors in this anthology, and I am counting down the days until I can get it on my Kindle.”

Luckily for Sherrie Holder and the rest of the fans, they won't have to wait long to get their next literary fix. On February 1st, Lissa Bryan, Suzy Duffy, T.M. Franklin, Allie Jean, Sandi Layne, Sydney Logan, and Jennifer Schmidt release the much-anticipated Romantic Interludes e-book for only $5.99. This anthology of short stories is proof that The Writer's Coffee Shop Publishing House continues to deliver hot, sexy, and fun books that its readers are sure to devour.

Romantic Interludes will be available for purchase on February 1st from the following retailers:

Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, B&N.com, and The Writer's Coffee Shop website.

About the Publisher:

The Writer's Coffee Shop Publishing House (TWCS) is an up-and-coming independent publisher based in New South Wales, Australia. They recently gained a great deal of attention with Fifty Shades of Grey, the international literary sensation released in June 2011 and now represented by Random House.

Launched in October 2010 with the vision of working alongside talented authors while providing quality e-books to the growing marketplace, TWCS publishes a wide range of fiction titles and is sure to have something for any appetite.

Website: http://ph.thewriterscoffeeshop.com/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebromance/thewriterscoffeeshop/prweb10368838.htm