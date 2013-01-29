FurnitureInFashion announced the launch of four chic and contemporary bar stools to add a touch of glamour in your kitchen

FurnitureInFashion, a leading furniture retail store in the UK, is pleased to announce the launch of four exotic, chic and contemporary bar stools to add a touch of elegance and glamour to any tired kitchen.

FurnitureInFashion, a leading furniture retail store in the UK, is pleased to announce the launch of four exotic, chic and contemporary bar stools to add a touch of elegance and glamour to any tired kitchen. These bar stools with their exquisite style and high end functionality can bring new life to any kitchen without spending a lot of money on revamping it. The four bar stools launched by FurnitureInFashion include Pazifik Blue Gas Lift Bar stool, Fury White Backless Bar stool, Romano Blue Bar stool with footrest and Marino Revolving Barstool in red. These four barstools have high-end functionality and are available in different colours.

The Managing Director and CEO of FurnitureInFashion, Asad Shamim, comments, “The launch of these four barstools is a great addition to our extensive collection of barstools. We offer barstools in the most contemporary and elegant designs and styles. Customers can find broad range of colours in these barstools and can purchase according to the requirements of their kitchen or any other room.”

Pazifik Blue Barstool is an extraordinary stool that allows the user to have a higher view while eating, drinking or having fun with friends and family. This fabulous bar unit is a chromed steel structure and has a plastic seat. It has a 360 degrees swivel capacity along with smooth gas lift action. It has been designed to give diverse and exotic look to a kitchen or home bar. The size of this contemporary barstools is ideal enough to fit into small areas when not in use. Pazifik Barstool is not only a great way to add extra seating in a room without taking up too much space but they can also serve as a unique addition to your space. Pazifik Barstool is available in silver, lime green, creamy, mint green, blue, red, black, white and orange colours.

Fury Barstool is an exceptional unit and is one of the most comfortable barstools available in the catalogue of FurnitureInFashion. This barstool is available in chrome frame and is a revolving barstool. It is equipped with remarkable footrest and seat that exudes lavish comfort along with a curved shape for extra functionality. This barstool swivels 260 degrees and is fully operated by an easy to use gas lift mechanism. Mr. Asad remarked, “If you are searching for a sophisticated barstool that can create a spectacular impression in your breakfast or kitchen bar, then Fury Barstool is perfect as it will surely suit your taste and style”. Romano Barstool is an outstanding unit with stunning chrome steel finish structure and classic style. It is perfect for any room setting. This spectacular piece of bar unit comprises of smooth gas lift motion which is perfect for height adjustment. This eye catching barstool swivels 360 degrees and has footrest that is visually appealing. This barstool is durable, robust and easier to clean which makes it a perfect addition to any home. This barstool is available in red, black, silver, blue and white colours.

Marino Revolving Barstool in red will not only ensure that other tables and chairs of the home complement each other but also create a décor that is consistent with the overall décor. With smooth gas lift function, adjustable height, firm chrome finish, revolving feature, round base and footrest, this stool is pleasing in appearance. All these barstools are available at affordable price. Customers can browse through extensive catalogue of barstool at FurntiureInFashion's website.

About FurnitureInFashion

FurnitureInFashion is a UK based online retail business. It supplies furniture items from its German based warehouse and has a showroom in Bolton, UK. The company provides everything from umbrella stand, wall art and room dividers to bedroom, bar stools and computer tables. FurnitureInFashion offers excellent free delivery within UK and has a fantastic customer service as well. For further information and details about the sale, please visit http://www.furnitureinfashion.net



