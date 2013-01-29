WRIS Web Services Partners with Salazar International

Mail Service Migration Project Will Increase Efficiency

WRIS Web Services is partnering with Salazar International on a project to upgrade their mail service solution. A long-time pop3 client, Salazar requires numerous enterprise-level functionality features and has outgrown the existing system. They looked to WRIS Web Services to assist them in finding an alternative solution, which was determined to be the robust, cloud-based Google Apps™ Service.

As a Google Apps Authorized Reseller, WRIS Web Services is well trained in the nuances and efforts involved with successfully migrating a client's systems. By taking advantage of the latest trends in technology, WRIS is confident Salazar will find that segment of their organization achieving new efficiencies.

About Salazar International

Salazar International has been exporting and importing goods for over 45 years. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a full range of parts for US brands of Heavy Duty Trailers and Trucks.

About WRIS Web Services

WRIS Web Services is a full-service digital media and marketing provider, founded in Cleveland in 1996. In addition to custom website design, development, and hosting, WRIS offers a wide variety of online marketing services, including social media consulting and content creation.

