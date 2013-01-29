"Unbounded" Concert at Temple Emanuel Raises Awareness About Modern Day Slavery

“Unbounded: Breaking the Chains of Modern Day Slavery” to be Held Sunday, March 7 at Temple Emanuel in Denver

Created by Marta Burton, Unbounded: Breaking the Chains of Modern Day Slavery, is a multimedia performance that draws upon the music, historical narratives and images of Jewish and African American experiences of oppression and slavery to raise awareness of those enslaved globally today. The concert will be performed Sunday, March 7, 7:00 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street, Denver.

The production includes performances by members of the Boulder Klezmer Consort, including Sheldon Sands on piano, guitarist Eyal Rivlin, and Joe Lukasik on the clarinet, bringing to the performance the passionate sound of Jewish Klezmer music. Members of Southern Journey, including Dee Galloway, Ken Parks, Chuck Stevenson, Anne Rigley, Jennifer Adams and Marta Burton (vocals/narrative), along with Jeff Hooton (upright bass) perform the inspiring, powerful music that came out of the experience of slavery in America. Together these groups, along with narrative and images, weave an evocative tapestry of profound and uplifting music – educating, inspiring and calling people into action to bring an end to human trafficking.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for an information market featuring local grass-roots organizations that are working to end modern day slavery. Information will be available to empower audience members by educating and giving them concrete ways to get involved in this important cause.

“We know that people will be inspired by the performance,” said Deanne Kapnik, Mizel Museum Director of Special Events and Projects. “The goal of the information market is for the audience to be able to talk to experts, ask questions, and take action to help end modern day slavery — by buying materials from the organizations, offering to volunteer, making a donation, or any other contribution.”

The event is sponsored by Mizel Museum, Congregation Emanuel, The Spirituals Project and Fresh City Life of the Denver Public Library.

Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 after March 1, and can be purchased at http://www.mizelmuseum.org. For information contact Deanne Kapnik at dkapnik(at)mizelmuseum(dot)org or (303) 749-5019.

