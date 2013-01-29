Painful Menstrual Periods Could Be Sign of Endometriosis; Women's Excellence in Endometriosis Now Open and Accepting New Patients near Oxford, MI

Painful menstrual periods, also called dysmenorrhea, could be one of the first signs of a greater and more chronic problem, endometriosis. The specialists at Women's Excellence in Endometriosis are skilled in the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis.

Many women suffer painful monthly periods. Most of the time over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers such as ibuprofen or naproxen alleviate the pain. However, when OTC pain medications fail to work and patients seek treatment for painful periods, a more serious diagnosis must be considered. Endometriosis is a disease that affects women who menstruate and can cause chronic pelvic pain (CPP) and even lead to infertility if left untreated.

Endometriosis is a disease affecting the female reproductive tract in which the endometrial lining of the uterus spreads into the pelvic cavity, implanting itself on the pelvic structures causing inflammation and pain. The specialists at Women's Excellence in Endometriosis are very familiar with the disease and have had great success in treating it. According to Debbie Henry, NP-C, nurse practitioner at Women's Excellence in Endometriosis, “When monthly periods become so painful that OTC medications do not work, or a woman is missing work or school as a result of her periods, it's time to get evaluated by a specialist”.

Initial treatment includes a trial of a birth control option to help control the menstrual cycle. If OTC non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAIDS) medications are not effectively controlling the pain, then prescription strength pain relievers can be tried. If these measures prove to be ineffective, further work up is indicated to diagnosis endometriosis via minimally invasive laparoscopy. If a patient is found to have endometriosis, an individualized treatment plan is then formulated for the patient and implemented with the patient's consent.

Advanced treatment of endometriosis includes treatment with gonadotropin-releasing hormone superagonists (GnRH agonists), Lupron or Zoladex. Both agents stimulate an overproduction of sex hormones resulting in the decrease of both estrogen and testosterone over time. The purpose of this therapy is to allow the body a rest from menstrual cycles and periods thought to cause endometriosis implants throughout the pelvic cavity. The therapy ultimately inhibits the production of estrogen, which is thought to “feed” the disease. Patients are usually required to commit to a monthly dosing of either therapy and are typically scheduled for the robotic procedure sometime after their 6th dose.

For over a decade, Dr. Jonathan Zaidan MD has been treating women with endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain (CPP). He has established himself as an expert in diagnosing and treating endometriosis. Dr. Zaidan has been trained and credentialed in the latest therapy to treat endometriosis: minimally-invasive Da Vinci Robotic surgery. Robotic resection of endometriosis has given women who suffer with the disease a treatment that significantly improves their quality of life. The fact that the procedure is “minimally invasive” means that incisions are smaller, hospital stays shorter, and recovery time much quicker. According to Dr. Zaidan, “Robotic resection of endometriosis is the most advanced treatment for the disease and can even provide a surgical cure for some individuals”.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, Women's Excellence in Endometriosis is a comprehensive center for women that have either been diagnosed with endometriosis or have the symptoms of endometriosis. Women's Excellence in Endometriosis utilizes the latest and best treatment protocols to effectively treat the symptoms and sequelae of endometriosis. Whether a woman has known endometriosis or seeking a diagnosis for symptoms of painful intercourse, painful periods, chronic pelvic pain or irregular bleeding, Women's Excellence in Endometriosis is designed to diagnose, treat and improve the symptoms of endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain (CPP). Women's Excellence in Endometriosis treats all women with these symptoms including those women in the teenage years, women who are desiring having a child, as well as women who are done with their childbearing. The knowledgeable, well trained, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence in Endometriosis are now accepting new patients. Call for an appointment today (248) 693-1630 or visit http://www.centerofendometriosis.com.

