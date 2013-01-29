Ashburn Tae Kwon Do Academy Announces Grand Opening

Master Adam Sterner has been based in Herndon, VA for eight years and is proud to announce the opening of his Second Dojo located in Ashburn, VA.

Sterner's Tae Kwon Do Academy in Ashburn is proud to announce the opening of their Second Dojo, located at 20630 Ashburn Rd. in Ashburn, VA 20147. In response to clients' requests, it was decided to expand service to better support Ashburn students. Sterner's Tae Kwon Do Academy has been serving the Herndon Community at the Elden Street facility for the past eight years as well as offering instruction at the Herndon Community Center.

The Staff of the Sterner's Ashburn Academy offers the same range of services as offered at the Herndon facility. Classes are available for everyone from beginners (age 2 ½ and above) to martial artists of any age, including after school programs for elementary and secondary school students. "We are a black-belt school, able to award the honor of a black belt to any qualified student," says Master Adam. Training includes traditional Tae Kwon Do forms, sparring, and weapons such as nunchukas, the bo staff and kamas. Also offered are American Kickboxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), and Muay Thai training for interested adults.

At Sterner's, principles of traditional Tae Kwon Do are implemented in training to help young people learn discipline, focus and the tenets of Tae Kwon Do (courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit) as a way to live a productive life – while having fun doing it.

Master Adam and Staff look forward to seeing all newcomers at the new Ashburn facility.

