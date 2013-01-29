Accent Reduction and Business English Publisher Language Success Press Releases New Kindle eBook Edition of Bestselling ESL Book, Speak English Like an American

Language Success Press, a leading publisher of accent reduction and ESL Books, announces the release of an updated edition of its bestselling ESL ebook, Speak English Like an American.

"Speak English Like an American is a fun and inspiring way to learn conversational English," says Tanya Peterson, Marketing Director of Language Success Press. "We're excited to release this updated ebook edition."

Language Success Press offers on Kindle a full line of ebooks for learning conversational American English. The other Kindle ebook titles offered include: More Speak English Like an American, Speak English Around Town, Speak Business English Like an American, Speak Better Business English and Make More Money, and Say it Better in English. The Kindle editions can be read either with a Kindle reading device and on any PC or Mac by downloading the free Kindle reading app. There is also a Kindle app available for the iPhone and iPad. By downloading the free app, English language learners can start buying ESL ebooks for their mobile devices.

Language Success Press has partnered with Audible.com to offer audio book versions of these titles. The audio books include all the dialogues from the books and are an optional supplement to the ebooks.

Since its original release 10 years ago, Speak English Like an American has helped tens of thousands of English as a Second Language (ESL) and English as a Foreign Language (EFL) speakers master everyday English. The book and CD are popular for both self-study and for the classroom, in use at dozens of universities and language schools around the world. A fifth edition of the Speak English Like an American hard copy book and audio CD was released on January 15.

Speak English Like an American teaches over 300 American English idioms and expressions in context, along with definitions and usage examples. Speak English Like an American invites learners to join an American family as they go about their day-to-day lives. Along the way, ESL learners will master over 300 of today's most common English idioms and expressions. Learning the expressions as a whole piece is proven by research to be an effective way to improve one's English language fluency.

While idioms can be tricky for non-native English speakers, author Amy Gillett explains that they are a key part of gaining fluency in English. “Idioms add color to the language. They make it come alive. They make English learners' speech sound more natural and less foreign.”

The Speak English Like an American Kindle ebook is also available editions for native speakers of Spanish and Japanese.

Speak English Like an American is available in a book and audio CD format from the Language Success website. There's also a Speak English Like an American app for the iPad and iPhone available through iTunes.

About Language Success Press

Language Success Press is a premier publisher of books, CDs, and apps to help people improve their conversational American English. The company specialties include books and CDs for accent reduction, business English and everyday English. Popular titles include: Lose Your Accent in 28 Days, Speak English Like an American, and Speak Business English Like an American. The company offers five ESL apps, including the new app, Say it Better in English for iPad. To order ESL books and CDs from Language Success Press and to find out more about its growing line of ESL apps, please visit the Language Success Press website. Follow the company on Twitter: @LanguageSuccess. For more information, contact Tanya Peterson at Language Success Press: Tanya(at)languagesuccesspress(dot)com

