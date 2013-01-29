CONWED Global Netting Solutions Launches New and Revitalized Website

Conwed launches new website with in-depth product overviews and innovation expertise

Conwed, the leading plastic netting manufacturer in the world, is excited to announce a complete transformation of their website http://www.conwedplastics.com . This new website will provide an in-depth overview of their products, capabilities and innovation expertise.

Conwed netting is an essential component in hundreds of industrial and consumer products in many different industries. “The exciting challenge of our business is to understand a wide array of industries and deliver exceptional functionalities for each product application. Our strength is our ability to transfer our netting expertise from one industry to another and find the precise netting solution for our customers” said Ivan Soltero, Strategic Marketing Manager, Conwed. “We have a long history of success collaborating with customers. Our engineering and R&D teams thrive on exploring unusual, untested, out-of-the-box concepts and we have an open mindset in developing new and unexplored applications. Whether we need to protect, reinforce, separate, contain, laminate or stretch, our netting components deliver exceptional functionalities.”

The new Conwed website shares the different products, applications and innovation success stories that have made Conwed a trusted partner in product development for over 45 years.

In addition to providing a detailed overview of Conwed, the new website features a valuable section called Conwed Plastic Netting 101 where manufacturing processes, configurations and netting industry lingo are explained to the visitor. “Our goal is to share our plastic netting knowledge, how our netting components can improve product performance and how our customers can transfer those netting functionalities into their own product portfolio”, said Soltero.

About CONWED

Conwed is the leading plastic netting manufacturer in the world. Conwed manufactures extruded, oriented and knitted netting with unique customization capabilities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Conwed has five manufacturing locations on two continents and a global distribution network.

