Reputation Capital Hosts Content Marketing Webinar, 'How to Write a White Paper Like a Journalist'

The webinar, led by a panel of expert journalists, will help content marketers create and promote professional B2B white papers.

White paper writers come from various professional and academic backgrounds. Reputation Capital Media Services, a marketing agency specializing in producing high-quality digital content, is sharing the journalist's approach to writing white papers in an upcoming content marketing webinar.

“White papers shouldn't be an obvious sales piece for your product or service – instead, they should offer helpful ideas that will help your target customers do their jobs more successfully,” notes Mary Ellen Slayter, managing director of Reputation Capital and a former editor for The Washington Post and SmartBrief.

“White papers are a valuable opportunity to show your thought leadership on an industry topic. One important thing for marketers to remember: you're selling to people, not to companies. Write using real language that people will connect with, and you'll already be ahead of the game.”

Reputation Capital will share tips for researching, writing and promoting white papers that read more like professional research than ad copy. Topics covered will include: leveraging outside expertise, writing the paper using elements of storytelling, and using the finished product to create a conversation. Marketers interested in learning more can download the firm's full white paper on the topic.

Mary Ellen Slayter will be joined on the panel by Tom Mangan, the journalist and content marketer behind Verb Nerd Industries, and Michelle Rafter, a respected reporter, editor and blogger. “How to Write a White Paper Like a Journalist” is open for registration now. The webinar will begin on February 7, 2013 at 2pm EST.

ABOUT REPUTATION CAPITAL MEDIA SERVICES

Reputation Capital Media Services is a Baton Rouge marketing agency that helps B2B companies and their marketing agencies produce high-quality digital content, including blog posts, e-mail newsletters, white papers and multimedia. Reputation Capital editors and writers are experts in their fields, which include HR technology, employee benefits, and financial services and accounting. Reputation Capital offers free 30-minute consultations on how great content can help businesses attract and retain customers.

