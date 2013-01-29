In House Financing - No Risk Customer Financing that Works

It's 2013 and the V.I.P. Payment Program is 21 years old. The V.I.P. Payment Program has been helping Small Businesses grow with In House Financing through difficult times. This year New Customer Financing Programs have been introduced that will Get More Customers to Buy Now with No Credit Score Requirements.

For 2013 the V.I.P. Payment Program has introduced New Customer Financing programs to help consumers purchase valuable goods and services from small businesses. With 60% of Americans with Poor or No Credit, business owners are losing profits daily. The solution is, Guaranteed In House Financing.

Business Owners will now be able to help 95% of consumer wanting to make purchases, but do not meet standard credit requirements. This will allow business owners to get more customers to Buy Now, while products or services are fresh on their mind.

The V.I.P. Payment Program services will help boost the American economy by helping more Americans make purchases. Approval rates are 95% and qualifying is simple. Customers need Identification, a Checking Account and Verifiable Income. Sales will increase at a Record Pace with In House Financing.

The United States is in the middle of a Credit Crunch that will last for 2 to 3 more years. The V.I.P. Payment Program is continuing to create new programs to help businesses survive these difficult business times.

