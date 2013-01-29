New Western Acquisitions Launches Valuable Resource for Real Estate Investors

Innovative resource provided by InvestorBlock.com evaluates multiple properties for investors and flippers.

New Western Acquisitions, a leading Dallas-based real estate investment firm, is launching an innovative information resource for real estate investors called InvestorBlock.com. New Western is a popular provider of deeply discounted properties, real estate investments, and distressed properties.

In November 2012, the site went live for the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston markets, appealing to home investors, “flippers” and real estate investors seeking do-it-yourself insights.

“Real estate investors are unlike traditional homebuyers,” says Kurt Carlton, chief technology officer at InvestorBlock.com. “They are always in the market for good investments. Their home search never ends, but they are forced to rely on traditional resources such as Realtors and often-inaccurate comparative market analyses determined by sellers.”

InvestorBlock.com puts all of that information in investors' hands. The software tool delivers accurate comps used to evaluate properties in less than 5 seconds.

This sophisticated and surprisingly accurate software model uses recently sold and leased properties to automatically indicate the potential resale value of a property and current rental rates. A profit projector automatically calculates profit potential based on the investor's specific strategy, and compares up to three different financing methods to see which returns the best result for the chosen strategy.

This resource allows investors to evaluate dozens of potential investment properties at a new record speed, saving themselves hours of precious time each day.

InvestorBlock's resources are free to New Western clients who sign up on the site. Soon-to-come-features include: a member-rated directory full of hard-to-find contractors, lenders, and other industry professionals; calendar listings of worthy real estate investment networking and educational events; and information for new investors on getting started in real estate.

“We're a company that sells a product (residential real estate investments), but we're giving investors a resource to evaluate the value of the product on their own whether they are buying it from us, or even a competitor,” Carlton says. “New Western is a company fueled by the success of its clients and InvestorBlock brings a much-needed new level of transparency to a growing industry. We're confident that we are the best company around offering investment real estate. As a result, we have begun focusing more on growing our industry than our business, thus placing a large bet on our ability to expand by continuing to offer the best product in a growing market.”

About InvestorBlock.com

InvestorBlock.com is a software tool that empowers both new and proficient independent real estate investors with the information and resources they need to be successful.

About New Western Acquisitions

New Western Acquisitions (http://www.newwestern.com) is a Dallas-based real estate brokerage firm, which was founded in August 2008 with a goal to acquire and resell distressed residential property for its affiliated holding companies. To date, New Western has brokered approximately $250 million in property on behalf of real estate investors, and its holding companies have acquired and taken title to approximately $150 million in single family homes.

