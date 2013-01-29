Neurologist Puneet Singh, D.O., Joins Neurological Surgery, P.C.

Puneet Singh, D.O., a board- certified neurologist specializing in intraoperative neurophysiology, has joined Neurological Surgery, P.C. (NSPC). NSPC is one of the Northeast's largest neurosurgical private practices.

“We are very happy that Dr. Singh has brought her specialized expertise to our practice,” said Michael H. Brisman, M.D., F.A.C.S., CEO of Neurological Surgery, P.C. “Dr. Singh's appointment further deepens our expertise and ability to provide subspecialty care for patients facing a range of neurosurgical and neurological issues.”

Intraoperative neurophysiology uses various technologies and testing methods including electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG) and evoked potentials to monitor the integrity of the nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain during surgery. The intraoperative neurophysiologist monitors, evaluates and tests these structures during any interventional procedure that may put them at risk. Dr. Singh is present in the operating room and communicates directly with the surgical team throughout surgery.

One of the largest and most highly specialized private practices in greater New York, Neurological Surgery, P.C. has 33 affiliated physicians including 22 neurosurgeons. Dr. Singh joins Joseph Moreira, M.D. and Marat Avshalumov, Ph.D. as the newest member of the NSPC electrophysiological monitoring team.

Dr. Singh received her undergraduate and medical degrees from a seven-year accelerated Bachelors of Science/Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program at the New York Institute of Technology and the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY. She completed her internship in internal medicine at Elmhurst Hospital Center (an affiliate of Mount Sinai Medical Center), Elmhurst, NY, and her residency in neurology at St. Vincent's Hospital, New York, NY. Following her residency, Dr. Singh completed a two-year fellowship in clinical neurophysiology / epilepsy / intraoperative monitoring at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Singh is a member of the American Osteopathic Association and the American Academy of Neurology.

About Neurological Surgery, P.C.

Neurological Surgery, P.C. is one of the New York City area's premier neurosurgical groups, offering patients the most advanced treatments of brain and spine disorders. These include minimally invasive procedures such as stereotactic radiosurgery (Gamma Knife®, CyberKnife® and Novalis Tx™), aneurysm coiling, neuro-endoscopy, spinal stimulators, carotid stents, interventional pain management, microdiscectomy, kyphoplasty, and other types of minimally invasive spine surgery. The practice's physicians represent a range of surgical and nonsurgical specialties, combining compassionate care with highly specialized training. They are leaders in the region's medical community, with appointments as chiefs of neurosurgery in some of Long Island's best hospitals. NSPC offers 10 convenient locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, as well as in Queens and Manhattan.

For more information, call 1-800-775-7784 or visit http://www.NSPC.com.

