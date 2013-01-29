Aurora University Launches Online College As Part Of Educational Expansion

Degree Programs in Top-Growth Industries Empower Students to Pursue a Quality, Personalized Education

Aurora University recently launched Aurora University Online, kicking off its first ever online degree program. By making their top educational offerings available in an online format, Aurora University is joining the trend of broadening access to education. The flexible professional and degree programs include some of the school's historically well-regarded programs in top-growth industries: Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Education, and Business Administration. Prospective students are encouraged to visit online.aurora.edu to learn more about the curriculum, sample an online class and enroll.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Employment Outlook Report: 2010-2020, healthcare and business services will account for nearly half of the next decade's job growth. Education is also a growing industry. Aurora University Online offers degree programs targeted to these high-growth industries, empowering its students with the most up-to-date skills. In addition, established industry professionals lead programs and career placement services are offered to maximize a graduate's potential.

“Aurora University believes in the transformative power of learning for everyone,” said Professor Carmella Moran, Dean of Aurora University Online. “With our online degree programs, we're able to fulfill the needs of students needing flexibility by providing them with access to a quality education along with our personalized touch.”

For prospective students needing to balance ongoing commitments while continuing their studies, online programs are a practical solution. In fact, nearly 70 percent of students choose online education to balance work, family and school responsibilities. Through Aurora University's online degree programs, Aurora University is helping meet peoples' desire for balance. The programs are a flexible way that people can gain the skills necessary to advance their careers to the next level.

A New Age of Learning with a Personalized Touch

Aurora University Online offers the convenience and flexibility of online classes with the personal attention, rigor and quality of education that students have come to expect from Aurora University.

The school has several distinctive programs in place to help make online education personalized for each and every student:



Upon enrolling, students are partnered with an Online Academic Advisor who maintains a relationship with them throughout their studies. This ensures that students have a dedicated, committed person to turn to for career guidance, feedback and questions.

Courses that engage students in dynamic classroom activities and dialogue through interactive discussion boards and chat rooms.

Affordable tuition options and a seamless transfer process help people reach the next level in their career.

Career Focused Programs

To serve the differing professional interests of its community, Aurora University currently offers 16 online career-focused programs:

Adult Degree Completion Programs



Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Path Program

Graduate Programs



Master of Arts in Mathematics Education

Master of Arts in Mathematics and Science Education for Elementary Teachers

Master of Arts in Science Education

Master of Business Administration with optional Leadership Concentration

Master of Science in Criminal Justice

Master of Communication Management

Master of Science in Nursing – Administration and Education Specialization

MSN Bridge Program

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing Administration

Post Graduate Certificate in Nursing Education

Endorsement Programs



Bilingual/ESL Endorsement

Special Education Endorsement

The programs maintain the highest standards of curriculum, resulting in students graduating with a reputable, distinctive degree. Courses are flexible and typically held in five to eight week modules. Spring term classes begin March 11, 2013. For additional information, visit online.aurora.edu.

About Aurora University

Aurora University is an inclusive community dedicated to the transformative power of learning, annually educating more than 4,400 degree-seeking students at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. The university has a long tradition of preparing students for lives of service and leadership, and using its resources and expertise to meet the needs of the community. In addition to its main campus in Aurora, Ill., Aurora University offers programs online, at its George Williams College campus in Williams Bay, Wis., and at the Woodstock Center in downtown Woodstock, Ill. Learn more at aurora.edu.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368445.htm